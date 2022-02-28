ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

High-mobility hydrogenated polycrystalline InO (InO:H) thin-film transistors

By Yusaku Magari
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxide semiconductors have been extensively studied as active channel layers of thin-film transistors (TFTs) for electronic applications. However, the field-effect mobility (Î¼FE) of oxide TFTs is not sufficiently high to compete with that of low-temperature-processed polycrystalline-Si TFTs (50"“100"‰cm2Vâˆ’1sâˆ’1). Here, we propose a simple process to obtain high-performance TFTs, namely hydrogenated polycrystalline...

www.nature.com

