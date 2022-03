(Clarinda) The Clarinda City Council on Wednesday approved the second reading of an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances by amending Sewer Rates. According to the meeting minutes, Manager McClarnon received two comments from residents. The first comment was from a citizen that would rather see property taxes raised and not raise the water and sewer rates due to lower income citizens living in rental homes and having to pay higher water and sewer rates. The second comment was to give residents a break on their sewer bill in the summer when they use water outside that would not go through the sewer plant. Manager McClarnon stated the city offers a program that residents have the option of adding a watering only meter to help reduce the sewer charges. Council member McCall received complaints disagreeing with the increase, but understood the increase is to pay for the debt load on the new Sewer plant.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO