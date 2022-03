According to a survey by home service platform CraftJack of 1,111 young Americans, about 61 percent said that “pets are the new kids and plants are the new pets.” With the world still trying to contain a pandemic, and with rising living costs and stagnating wages, it’s not difficult to see why many prefer pets and plants over babies. In fact, the study even shows that the average amount spent on a houseplant over its lifetime is $566 — chump change compared to the average amount needed to raise a child until age 18: about $272,049.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO