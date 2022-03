Police in Northern Ireland are probing 29 allegations of criminal activity around mother and baby homes.Officers have received reports from a number of people who were adopted from different named institutions and also from some who either worked there or were residents within these institutions.Last year, a major academic research report was published outlining the scale of mistreatment endured by thousands of women and girls in the institutions, the last of which closed in the 1990s.Police launched an investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse involving the homes last October.A spokesperson said all those who have come forward have...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO