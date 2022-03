Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When you hear the term vegetable glycerin, soft, supple, hydrated skin probably isn't the first thing to come to mind. In fact, you might even consider it a worthy ingredient for your next baked good recipe. But we're here to set the record straight: Vegetable glycerin is one of the most commonly used humectants on the market, and chances are, you're already using it without even knowing it.

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO