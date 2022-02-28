Legals for February, 28 2022

No. 28368 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that A&B Storage, located at 46644 US HWY 93 Polson, will begin an ONLINE AUCTION at bid13.com ending on MARCH 18, 2022 @ 12:00pm. The purpose of the auction is to satisfy an operator's lien on the contents of unit J19 (RICK DARNELL) and F4(CASEY COOPER). PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that A&B Storage, located at 148 Lower Valley Road, will begin an ONLINE AUCTION at bid13.com ending on MARCH 18, 2022 @ 1:00pm. The purpose of the auction is to satisfy an operator's lien on the contents of units F7(LOGAN BERGREN), F4(SHELLY KOELZER), C42(SHARON BUCKSKIN). The contents are of a personal nature. A&B STORAGE reserves the right to bid at the sale. Sell to highest bidder for CASH OR CERTIFIED CHECK ONLY. Contents are subject to redemption up to 1 day prior to sale. February 23, 28, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28363 PUBLIC NOTICE The Flathead County Board of Commissioners approved payroll and claims for payment in the amount of $6,407,264.97 for the period beginning January 1, 2022 and ending January 31, 2022. The full and complete claim list is available for public view in the Finance Office, Flathead County Courthouse, 800 S Main, Room 214, Kalispell, Montana or online at https://flathead.mt.gov/finance/downloads.php. Individual requests for personal copies will be accepted by the Finance Office. Dated this 2nd day of February, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/ Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman By: /s/ Debbie Pierson Debbie Pierson, Clerk & Recorder February 28, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28364 PUBLIC NOTICE The minutes of the proceedings for the Flathead County Board of Commissioners for the period beginning January 1, 2022 and ending January 31, 2022 are available for public review and are published online at https://flathead.mt.gov/commissioner/current_minutes.php. Individual requests for personal copies will be accepted by the Clerk to the Board, Flathead County Courthouse, 800 S Main, Room 302, Kalispell, Montana. Dated this 2nd day of February, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/ Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman By: /s/ Debbie Pierson Debbie Pierson, Clerk & Recorder February 28, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28374 Public Notice Notice of Application for Air Quality Permit (Pursuant to Rule 208, Section 5 of Flathead County Air Pollution Control Program), OPEN BURNING, Richard Lamarr has filed or will file on or about, March 1, 2022 an application for a conditional air quality Open Burning Permit from the Environmental Health Services Division, Flathead City-County Health Department. Applicant seeks approval to open burn brush, bark & tree limbs at 100 Shelter Valley Dr., Kalispell, MT 59901 Any member of the public with questions or who wishes to receive notice of the Department's determination, and the location where a copy of the application and the Department's analysis of it can be reviewed, or to submit comments on the application, must contact the Flathead City-County Health Department, Environmental Health Services Division at 1035 1st Ave. West, Kalispell, MT 59901, telephone (406) 751-8130. Any comments on the application must be submitted to the Department within 20 days after publication of this notice or filing of the application. The Department's decision to approve or deny an application for a Open Burning Permit may be reviewed by the Board of Health according to the following procedure: When the Division approves or denies the application for a Open Burning Permit under this section, a person who is affected by the Department's decision may request a hearing before the Board, within 3 days after the Department renders its final decision. The Department's decision on the application is not final unless 3 days have elapsed and there is no request for a hearing under this section. The filing of a request for a hearing may postpone the effective date of the Department's decision. February 28, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28356 REQUEST FOR SINGLE PLY ROOF RESTORATION SYSTEM Eureka Public Schools is seeking bids for a single ply roof restoration project on the roof of Lincoln County High School, located at 340 9th Street in Eureka MT. The project is approximately 85,000 square feet of existing TPO single ply. Contractors will need to provide licenses, proof of insurance for liability and proof of Worker's Compensation insurance. The bids will be reviewed and awarded at the scheduled March board meeting. Please contact John Hannay at 406-291-2086 or jhannay@teameureka.net with any questions or to schedule a tour of the project. Bid closing is March 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Please submit bids by email to jhannay@teameureka.net. Thank you, Onna Escobar Eureka Public Schools District Business Manager/ Clerk oescobar@teameureka.net February 27, 28, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________