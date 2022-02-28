ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Legals for February, 28 2022

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

No. 28368 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that A&B Storage, located at 46644 US HWY 93 Polson, will begin an ONLINE AUCTION at bid13.com ending on MARCH 18, 2022 @ 12:00pm. The purpose of the auction is to satisfy an operator's lien on the contents of unit J19 (RICK DARNELL) and F4(CASEY COOPER). PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that A&B Storage, located at 148 Lower Valley Road, will begin an ONLINE AUCTION at bid13.com ending on MARCH 18, 2022 @ 1:00pm. The purpose of the auction is to satisfy an operator's lien on the contents of units F7(LOGAN BERGREN), F4(SHELLY KOELZER), C42(SHARON BUCKSKIN). The contents are of a personal nature. A&B STORAGE reserves the right to bid at the sale. Sell to highest bidder for CASH OR CERTIFIED CHECK ONLY. Contents are subject to redemption up to 1 day prior to sale. February 23, 28, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28363 PUBLIC NOTICE The Flathead County Board of Commissioners approved payroll and claims for payment in the amount of $6,407,264.97 for the period beginning January 1, 2022 and ending January 31, 2022. The full and complete claim list is available for public view in the Finance Office, Flathead County Courthouse, 800 S Main, Room 214, Kalispell, Montana or online at https://flathead.mt.gov/finance/downloads.php. Individual requests for personal copies will be accepted by the Finance Office. Dated this 2nd day of February, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/ Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman By: /s/ Debbie Pierson Debbie Pierson, Clerk & Recorder February 28, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28364 PUBLIC NOTICE The minutes of the proceedings for the Flathead County Board of Commissioners for the period beginning January 1, 2022 and ending January 31, 2022 are available for public review and are published online at https://flathead.mt.gov/commissioner/current_minutes.php. Individual requests for personal copies will be accepted by the Clerk to the Board, Flathead County Courthouse, 800 S Main, Room 302, Kalispell, Montana. Dated this 2nd day of February, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/ Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman By: /s/ Debbie Pierson Debbie Pierson, Clerk & Recorder February 28, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28374 Public Notice Notice of Application for Air Quality Permit (Pursuant to Rule 208, Section 5 of Flathead County Air Pollution Control Program), OPEN BURNING, Richard Lamarr has filed or will file on or about, March 1, 2022 an application for a conditional air quality Open Burning Permit from the Environmental Health Services Division, Flathead City-County Health Department. Applicant seeks approval to open burn brush, bark & tree limbs at 100 Shelter Valley Dr., Kalispell, MT 59901 Any member of the public with questions or who wishes to receive notice of the Department's determination, and the location where a copy of the application and the Department's analysis of it can be reviewed, or to submit comments on the application, must contact the Flathead City-County Health Department, Environmental Health Services Division at 1035 1st Ave. West, Kalispell, MT 59901, telephone (406) 751-8130. Any comments on the application must be submitted to the Department within 20 days after publication of this notice or filing of the application. The Department's decision to approve or deny an application for a Open Burning Permit may be reviewed by the Board of Health according to the following procedure: When the Division approves or denies the application for a Open Burning Permit under this section, a person who is affected by the Department's decision may request a hearing before the Board, within 3 days after the Department renders its final decision. The Department's decision on the application is not final unless 3 days have elapsed and there is no request for a hearing under this section. The filing of a request for a hearing may postpone the effective date of the Department's decision. February 28, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28356 REQUEST FOR SINGLE PLY ROOF RESTORATION SYSTEM Eureka Public Schools is seeking bids for a single ply roof restoration project on the roof of Lincoln County High School, located at 340 9th Street in Eureka MT. The project is approximately 85,000 square feet of existing TPO single ply. Contractors will need to provide licenses, proof of insurance for liability and proof of Worker's Compensation insurance. The bids will be reviewed and awarded at the scheduled March board meeting. Please contact John Hannay at 406-291-2086 or jhannay@teameureka.net with any questions or to schedule a tour of the project. Bid closing is March 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Please submit bids by email to jhannay@teameureka.net. Thank you, Onna Escobar Eureka Public Schools District Business Manager/ Clerk oescobar@teameureka.net February 27, 28, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

Legals for March, 5 2022

No. 28373 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES The ROUND BUTTE WATER COMPANY (RBWC) in Ronan, Lake County, Montana is soliciting proposals from engineering firms for Engineering Services for a Water Main Replacement project. The RBWC will require assistance with design, bidding process, and construction contract administration for completion of approximately 2400 LF of water main replacement and associated improvements to the water system. A survey has been completed and can be provided to the selected engineer. All design work will be in accordance with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Montana Public Works, Montana Public Works Standard Specifications...
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor March 5

Library board overreach Flathead County once had a library called Imagine IF. It was an award-winning library widely recognized for its innovations and its excellence. The community was proud of it and the staff was as well. The retention of those library workers was bedrock solid. “I love my job,” was a typical refrain if you asked them. Library patrons knew the names of those staff and relied on their advice and guidance to navigate the book shelves and other resources. Perhaps one of the great acts of philanthropy in this nation’s history is the legacy of libraries that Andrew...
Daily Inter Lake

Study says more multi-family zoning would ease Montana housing crunch

A new study published by a Republican-aligned Montana think tank argues that zoning reform intended to make it easier to build duplex, triplex and fourplex-style homes in urban neighborhoods represents a key strategy for Montana as the state grapples with a housing crunch driven by lagging home construction and surging in-migration. The report, from the Helena-based Frontier Institute, says current zoning regulations in many Montana cities make it unnecessarily difficult to redevelop urban lots with buildings that can provide homes for multiple households, or to convert existing structures into multifamily units.  Because multifamily structures like duplexes use land and building materials more efficiently than detached...
Daily Inter Lake

Fewer than 100 Montana residents hospitalized with Covid

HELENA (AP) — Fewer than 100 Montana residents were hospitalized with Covid late this week for the first time in more than seven months, the state health department said. On Friday, there were 90 people hospitalized with Covid, down from 93 on Thursday. Montana last had fewer than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 between Feb. 12, 2021 and July 28, 2021 — the period between the first surge of Covid and when the delta surge started. Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell reported six Covid hospitalizations Friday. Reported Covid cases in the state decreased 43% from the week of Feb. 14 to the...
Daily Inter Lake

Nebraska-born mountain lion killed in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board has granted preliminary approval to a plan to try to purchase land along the lower Yellowstone River in hopes of creating public access and promoting tourism and economic development. The land acquisition where the lower Yellowstone River and Powder River join could be anchored by a state park west of Terry, the Billings Gazette reported. The project is ultimately envisioned to stretch 163 miles (262 kilometers) from Hysham downstream to Sidney, said Montana Parks and Recreation Division administrator Hope Stockwell. The approval is preliminary and the parks division will hold discussions with...
Daily Inter Lake

Top 2 primary system will improve government

We became acquainted over half a century ago and have always shared a keen interest in government and public service. In our lifetimes of serving in public office, and being close observers of the political process, we have never so regularly heard deep expressions of concern from our fellow citizens about the declining state of our political system. Believing that individual freedom is fundamental to our system of “government of, by and for the people,” we are proposing here an idea to expand freedom within our system that will also improve the function of government by making it more responsive...
Daily Inter Lake

Montana recreational marijuana sales increase in February

HELENA (AP) — The sale of recreational marijuana in Montana increased slightly in February while medical marijuana sales declined compared to January's numbers, according to the state Department of Revenue. About $13 million in adult-use cannabis products were sold from Jan. 31 through Feb. 27, up from $12.8 million in the first 30 days it could be legally sold, the agency said. Medical marijuana sales dropped from $9.7 million in January to $9.2 million in February. The 20% tax on adult-use marijuana products has brought in about $5.1 million to the state while the 4% medical marijuana tax has totaled over $757,000 so far this year. State fiscal analysts projected the recreational cannabis market could see $130 million in sales this year, but after the first two months, sales are on pace to reach $150 million, the Montana State News Bureau reports.
The Daily Inter Lake

Employers get creative to retain workers

Mike Bare has worked at Nomad Global Communication Solutions in Columbia Falls for eight years. He’s one of approximately 140 employees the manufacturer is striving to retain through creative workforce initiatives. “Now more than ever before, company culture matters,” said Dorothy Meyer, Nomad’s workforce development specialist, during a Kalispell...
Daily Inter Lake

Thompson Chain of Lakes easement

It’s still wintertime in the Flathead, but spring is just around the corner - I hope. This past couple of weeks have been busy for many of us that hunt, fish and hike in the great Flathead Outdoors. A couple of weeks ago I attended the Elk Foundation banquet. Boy, was that a rousing success! The organizing committee was aiming to have a banquet attendance of 600. Instead, they registered 783 banquet attendees. Last year the banquet raised $117,000 for conservation and elk. The committee hoped to exceed that amount this year. While final figures are not in yet, the current...
Daily Inter Lake

Dangerous lead levels found in half of Montana schools tested

About half of Montana schools that had tested their water by mid-February under a new state rule had high levels of lead, according to state data. But the full picture isn’t clear because fewer than half of the state’s school buildings had provided water samples six weeks after the deadline. For many schools with high lead levels, finding the money to fix the problem will be a challenge. The options aren’t great. They can compete for a dwindling pool of state money, seek federal aid passed last year, or add the repairs to their long lists of capital improvement projects and...
Daily Inter Lake

State park board reviews land deals, archery range options

A cadre of Flathead Valley proposals are on the table Thursday for state parks officials. First tasked with 2023 statewide budgeting goals, the five-member state Parks and Recreation Board meets at 1 p.m. Thursday in Helena. The meeting will also be streamed online. The citizen board will be taking up a pair of land acquisitions, old and new, and a pair of new archery range proposals — one centered on a 9.3-acre addition to Lone Pine State Park. For valley business, the board is first expected to review a requested $100,000 jump in construction and development costs to initially form the 106-acre Somers...
Daily Inter Lake

Nonprofit seeks land for housing project

Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana is looking to partner with a local landowner or donor for a housing project. The nonprofit is seeking one acre of land or more to place three modular units that will hold a total of 17 rental units. Community Action is open to purchasing, leasing or receiving the land as a donation. Community Action will be purchasing the units outright and is able to complete the infrastructure funding, “but is in critical need of a partnership of land to house the units,” according to a press release. The units will be available “to be deployed”...
Daily Inter Lake

MDT decides not to pursue reconstruction project in downtown Whitefish

The Montana Department of Transportation has decided not to pursue a reconstruction project in downtown Whitefish for the time being. MDT and consultant Robert Peccia and Associates launched the Downtown Whitefish Highway Study in 2018 looking at U.S. Highway 93 where it passes through downtown Whitefish. MDT and the consultant recently selected a final concept for the study, but they opted not to implement reconstruction at this time. MDT said in a press release that the department chose not to pursue the redesign after public feedback was gathered in fall 2021. The Downtown Whitefish Highway Study was spurred by significant population...
The Daily Inter Lake

Workforce expert offers retention strategies

John Caldwell, Workforce Consultant for Job Service Kalispell, believes an innovative approach to retention can help local companies avoid the challenges of the current labor market. Caldwell maintains a “dynamic list of retention strategies” that he is confident can help area employers avoid the pitfalls of the so-called “great resignation.”...
Daily Inter Lake

Marjorie I. Fisher, 89

Marjorie I. “Marge” (Cleveland) Fisher of Whitefish, 89, died Feb. 22, 2022, at Logan Health Whitefish. Marge was born to C. Guy Cleveland and Velma (Enfield) Cleveland on Dec. 29, 1932, at Lake Crystal, Minnesota. She attended many schools in Minnesota prior to moving to, and graduating high school, Class of 1950, at Liberty Center High School, Liberty Center, Iowa (now Southeast Warren). Marge was an auditor and contracting officer for the U.S. Forest Service, prior to becoming a successful broker, owner and certified financial planner (CFP) with LPL, Linsco Private Ledger, with her office in Whitefish. While doing this, Marge...
Daily Inter Lake

Law Roundup: Woman uses emergency services ‘to vent’

A woman called the Kalispell Police Department because her sister took her baby album. She was advised her complaint wasn’t a law enforcement matter. She said she knew that, but she “just wanted to vent to someone.” A laptop was stolen sometime in the last week. A Connecticut man wanted to report a Kalispell businessman for operating fraudulently. A caller with a history of 911 calls accidentally called the Kalispell Police Department. A woman tried to remove subjects from a motel that didn’t belong to her. She was counseled. A vehicle broke down in a turning lane. A woman was forbidden from returning to...
Daily Inter Lake

Montana attorney general's office hires outside legal help

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The office of Montana's attorney general has hired outside legal help — at a cost of up to $120,000 this year — to oversee about 40 civil cases, many of which challenge bills passed in 2021 by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Four civil attorneys have left the agency since January 2021, when Republican Austin Knudsen was sworn in as attorney general, spokesperson Kyler Nerison said. In explaining the reason for hiring an outside attorney, Nerison said: "Historically, civil litigation has not been a strength for the department. One of Austin's goals as attorney general is to bring the civil...
Daily Inter Lake

Columbia Falls approves covenants for junior high

The Columbia Falls School District 6 board has approved the covenants on the old junior high school, assuring that it will be senior housing. Developer Mick Ruis has agreed to purchase the building and its gymnasiums for $550,000. He previously said his plan was to convert the building into senior housing — the covenants, among other things, lock that plan in place. The covenants expressly state the property “shall be used to provide senior housing in the community.” In turn, it says the property “shall not be used for single family or multi-family residential dwellings.” It also prohibits subdivision of the property without the...
