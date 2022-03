Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are getting their share of the limelight. As everyone from big-time crypto enthusiasts to mainstream celebrities is getting in on NFTs. But many questions concerning these assets still remain unanswered. What do you get with your music NFT? Three main types: digital music art, fan-funding, fan engagement, meet-and-greet, VIP chats and fan communities, autograph sessions, artist-led AMAs, concert ticket sales, and more.

