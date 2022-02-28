Eddie Vedder had a 'pretty serious' case of COVID-19

Eddie Vedder resumed his Earthling tour Monday, Feb. 22, at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Washington after a Covid outbreak caused the band to postpone a couple of California gigs. The show featured covers of Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top,” the Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen,” the Who’s “I’m One,” George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity,” and Bob Dylan’s “All Along The Watchtower,” in addition to Pearl Jam classics like “Porch,” “Wishlist,” “Corduroy, and “Dirty Frank” and several tracks from Vedder’s new solo LP Earthling.
