There’s been a push in recent years, especially among millennials, to cut back on alcohol. In fact, a recent poll by market research firm Morning Consult estimated that 19 percent of adults report participating in “Dry January,” in which they abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year. Despite this trend, a survey study published in September 2020 the Journal of the American Medical Association found that there was a 54 percent increase in alcohol consumption in the United States at the end of March 2020 compared with the previous year.

