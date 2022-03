Respawn have deployed a small hotfix update for Apex Legends. Here's everything that's been modified in update 1.89. Respawn Entertainment have pushed out a new update for Apex Legends. While this latest hotfix might not contain the huge amount of fixes that players were hoping to see, they'll certainly go a long way to keep things running smoothly. This latest update sees fixes for Bloodhound's Prestige Skin challenges as well as the pricing in the Arenas and the long-awaited leaving penalty for the Control LTM.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO