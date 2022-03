Historically speaking, virtual reality gaming has typically had most of its success on the PC platform. But ever since launching its own VR platform in 2016, PlayStation has crept into the mix and made a formidable product. While it might not rival its PC counterpart in terms of computing power, PSVR has held its own and seen its sales rise steadily with each passing year (via Statista). After the release of the PlayStation 5 in late 2020, gamers speculated that Sony would continue to explore VR gaming, especially with better hardware at its disposal.

