Video Games

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Add Mythical Pokemon Shaymin

gamingbolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly-announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are dominating the headlines right now, and even the recently-released Pokemon Legends: Arceus has received new content for players to dive into. Of course, with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl,...

ComicBook

Pokemon Unite Announces New Mythical Pokemon Addition

Pokemon Unite has announced a brand new Pokemon, with a very unique set of abilities. Today, Pokemon Unite announced that Hoopa would join the game as the next playable roster addition. In something of a surprise, Hoopa will be released today along with new Holowear, providing players with a brand new Pokemon to explore right away. Hoopa is classified as a Ranged Supporter-type Pokemon.
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Add Alolan Pokemon This Week

Pokemon Go will launch a new generation of Pokemon into its game this week. The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon originally seen from Pokemon Sun and Moon will appear in Pokemon Go starting on March 1, 2022. The new Pokemon will be preceded by a mass outbreak of Alolan Exeggutor, one of several Alolan variants added to Pokemon Go back in 2016 and 2017 to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Sun and Moon. Niantic didn't state which Pokemon would be added to Pokemon Go first, but they did confirm that the next "Season" of in-game events would focus on the Alola region. March 1st will kick off the Season of Alola, the next in-game season featuring events with a specific theme. You can see the teaser trailer released by Pokemon Go below:
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
