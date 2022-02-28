Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Add Mythical Pokemon Shaymin

Pokemon Go will launch a new generation of Pokemon into its game this week. The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon originally seen from Pokemon Sun and Moon will appear in Pokemon Go starting on March 1, 2022. The new Pokemon will be preceded by a mass outbreak of Alolan Exeggutor, one of several Alolan variants added to Pokemon Go back in 2016 and 2017 to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Sun and Moon. Niantic didn't state which Pokemon would be added to Pokemon Go first, but they did confirm that the next "Season" of in-game events would focus on the Alola region. March 1st will kick off the Season of Alola, the next in-game season featuring events with a specific theme. You can see the teaser trailer released by Pokemon Go below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO