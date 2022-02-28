4 Modern Wedding Dresses for the Contemporary Bride

We’ve all seen a hairstyle on a celebrity or on social media that we want to try out but are worried about the amount of maintenance that it will require. While celebrities have an expansive budget and team on call to keep their hair looking flawless, you may not have the amount of time or money required to get the exact look you’re wanting. Short hairstyles are fun, flirty, and light, which is enticing, especially with spring and summer right around the corner. But what are the best ones that keep time and money in mind, specifically for women over 40? We asked Jennifer Mendoza, founder of Flourish Hair & Beauty in Chicago, IL, what short hairstyles she recommends, and what exactly you should expect if you decide to make the big chop.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO