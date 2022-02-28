ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channing Tatum reveals his favourite Magic Mike movie

By Celebretainment
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Channing Tatum prefers the second 'Magic Mike' movie to the first. The 41-year-old actor is set to reprise his titular role as stripper Mike Lane in the third and final instalment of the franchise, 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'. But Channing has revealed there very nearly wasn't a follow-up to...

