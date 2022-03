American Pickers is back with a new episode this evening, and to help hype up fans, co-hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have posted action shots of their most recent adventures. As always, the picker brothers were neck-deep in a collector’s treasures, looking for items that they could turn a sale on. This time, it seems that the two have found some sort of record player horn. In Robbie’s photo on Instagram, his older brother passed down the dusty piece down the ladder to him. Likely, they were either getting ready to repair the entire record player or perhaps they would completely transform the piece into unique, eclectic decor.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO