ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Squid Game cast want to bring back dead characters

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquid Game cast want to bring back...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

2022 SAG Awards: 'Squid Game' Cast Share Their Season 2 Ideas (Exclusive)

The cast of Squid Game has some ideas for season 2. Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Park Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, and Anupam Tripathi spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday where they shared what they plan to bring back some of the dead characters from season 1 for the Netflix series' second season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Game
Marie Claire

'Squid Game' Season 2: Everything We Know

If you've been online in the past few months, odds are you've seen a TV fan mention Netflix's Squid Game. The hit k-drama has swept the globe since its premiere September 17, 2021, reaching no. 1 on 90 countries in 10 days and becoming the streamer's biggest ever non-English show. The series has become the Netflix's biggest-ever show, period, surpassing the old record holder Bridgerton less than a month after its release, and is considered worth $900 million in value to Netflix. It's also made history in terms of acting accolades, with cast members Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung becoming the first winners for a non-English series at the 2022 SAG Awards.
TV SERIES
Florida Star

VIDEO: Urban Explorer Finds Dead Squid And Shark In Abandoned Aquarium

An urban explorer entered an abandoned aquarium in Spain and was shocked to find a dead squid on the floor and a rotting shark in a tank. Juliette, 24, from the French city of Lyon, filmed her discovery during her visit to Spain and posted a clip on her TikTok page. The video quickly went viral, reaching nearly 5 million views.
ANIMALS
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
d1softballnews.com

The squid game is just the beginning

For a long time, Korean productions began to gain notoriety in the West. Streaming platforms like Netflix contributed a lot to popularize series and movies from that region of the world. Mistakenly, many of the viewers on this side of the pond believed that the Asian titles were limited to the anime or the so-called k-drama. titles like the squid game they proved otherwise. In a interview recently, the protagonist of this television show, Lee Jung Jaeshowed his optimism about the future of Korean film and television.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The "Squid Game" Cast Ditched Their Tracksuits For a Glam Night at the SAG Awards

The "Squid Game" cast dressed to impress for their first-ever SAG Awards. Five stars from the record-smashing Korean Netflix series — Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun, player 456), HoYeon (Kang Sae-byeok, player 067), Kim Joo-ryoung (Han Mi-nyeo, player 212), Anupam Tripathi (Ali Abdul, player 199), and Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo, player 218) — attended the award show together in Santa Monica, CA, swapping their green tracksuits for some elegant looks. HoYeon stunned in a sparkly black Louis Vuitton dress and matching hair scarf, Kim opted for an ombre strapless number, and Lee, Tripathi, and Park each looked dapper in sleek suits. The actors were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet together ahead of the show.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Finally Listened to Fans, and the Fireworks Were Worth the Wait — But We Still Want More (Yes, We’re Greedy)

Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all. It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

‘Squid Game’ Cast Goes Absolutely Wild Over Historic SAG Wins

Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon, two of the stars in the Netflix global sensation “Squid Game,” made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, becoming the first actors from a non-English language show to win in their respective categories. Lee won Outstanding Performance by a...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Offers To ‘Help’ Ex Shanna Moakler After Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

Travis, who shares two children with Shanna, said he has his ex’s back. He knows she’ll always be in his life and wants ‘the best for her’ at the end of the day. Travis Barker is proving to be quite the upstanding gentleman. The Blink 182 drummer gave a show of solid support to his ex Shanna Moakler after she revealed she is expecting her fourth child. The announcement came just days after her ex boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. With the timing being quite sensitive, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Travis is stepping up to let Shanna know he’s “there for her.”
CELEBRITIES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy