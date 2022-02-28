ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Russian airline operates eight-hour flight to nowhere after it was due to enter Canadian airspace

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUiqo_0eR4OLyS00

Aeroflot was forced to operate an eight-hour “flight to nowhere” after Canada banned Russian planes from its airspace in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

New York -bound flight SU124 departed from Moscow ’s Sheremetyevo international airport at 2.40pm on Sunday, 27 February, and flew more than a third of the journey before turning back.

Four hours in, when the Boeing 777 had almost got as far as Greenland, the decision was made to return to Russia.

Although the US has yet to follow in the footsteps of the UK and the EU in banning Russian airlines from its airspace, the news that Canada had done likewise gave the airline little choice but to recall the flight.

The regular Moscow-New York flight path used by Aeroflot takes a north-westerly route, flying over Finland, Sweden, Norway, Greenland and Canada before landing in the US.

With the news that the jet could no longer cross over Canadian airspace, the crew were left with limited options, as there was likely not enough fuel to reach New York if the plane was re-routed.

Instead of making the 10hr 45m journey to JFK airport as planned, the aircraft landed back in Moscow roughly eight hours after setting off.

Another Aeroflot flight on Sunday, however, appears to have contravened the airspace rules.

Flight 111 from Miami to Moscow was scheduled to depart at 1.55pm, and took off after Canada and the EU had banned Russian aircraft.

However, according to flight tracking websites, the plane still crossed over Canadian airspace.

Transport Canada has issued a warning and has said it is “investigating” the violation.

“We are aware that Aeroflot flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace,” it said in a statement.

“We are launching a review of the conduct of Aeroflot and the independent air navigation service provider, NAVCAN, leading up to this violation.

“We will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action and other measures to prevent future violations.”

Comments / 8

KRichard
2d ago

So why hasn’t the US banned Russian aircraft from our airspace?? Weak-kneed officials. Milque toast leadership in the US.

Reply(6)
4
Related
CNBC

UK scrambles jets to intercept 4 Russian military planes

Britain's Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom. The force said four Russian strategic bombers were "intercepted and escorted," adding that they did not enter U.K. airspace at any point. Authorities did not provide further details...
MILITARY
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
Houston Chronicle

Southwest passenger sues airline for $10 million, claiming she was removed from a flight for taking her mask off to drink water

A passenger sued Southwest Airlines on Tuesday for $10 million over claims that the carrier ordered her off the flight for removing her mask so she could drink water. Medora Clai Reading, 68, said in a complaint, filed in New York Eastern District Court, that she was traveling on January 7 from Washington, D.C., to Palm Beach, Florida, on a Southwest Airlines flight when she was told by a flight attendant to keep her mask on despite her medical conditions.
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeroflot#Canadian Airspace#European Union#Russian#Eu#Transport Canada
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
The Independent

Airline under fire after abandoning 14-year-old girl at airport terminal hundreds of miles from home

Air Canada allegedly abandoned a 14-year-old at the Toronto airport more than 1,200 miles away from home following the cancellation of a Newfoundland-bound flight due to “labour disruption”.The airline turned Eva away and asked her to find her own place to sleep, transportation and food. When the panicked teen’s mother Diomerys O’Leary asked her to seek help from the airline, she alleged her daughter was turned away by the airline twice.“She was crying and desperate, asking me ‘What do I do?’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms O’Leary told CBC News.Eva had come back to Canada from a trip to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

7 things not to do on a plane according to a flight attendant who just quit

There are certain unwritten rules when it comes to travelling. Be polite, don’t invade anyone’s space, and keep your shoes on. Amid a global pandemic, perhaps we should add wearing a mask to that list, too. But there are other things you probably should - and shouldn't - do if you’re travelling on a plane, as one former flight attendant revealed.The former flight attendant took to Reddit and answered some of the most important questions about flying. Reddit user adrianne456, whose credentials have been verified by Reddit, wrote: “I've been a flight attendant for a little under two years for...
LIFESTYLE
country1037fm.com

Swimmer Fatally Attacked By Huge Great White Shark

Off the coast of Sydney, Australia, a swimmer was fatally attacked by a great white shark described as being 3-4 meters long. That is a monster shark. I’m gonna warn you, the video posted by TMZ is pretty disturbing. The area is popular with surfers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. Eye witness accounts describe the enormous shark firing up through the water, grabbing the swimmer by the midsection, and then thrashing about.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

528K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy