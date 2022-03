Buoyed by a perfect first half, the Pueblo South boys basketball team charged their way into the Final Four with a 60-45 victory over Centaurus at an electric Southwest Motors Events Center on Saturday in the Class 4A Great 8. The second-seeded Colts (26-0) will meet the winner of No. 3 Mead vs. No. 6 Frederick in the 4A Final Four on Thursday at the Denver Coliseum. ...

