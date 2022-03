If you ever wanted to know what 75,000 people singing the national anthem a cappella in an NFL stadium sounds like, you’re gonna wanna watch this video. During the inaugural Charlotte Football Club game on Saturday night in the Queen City, the anthem singer’s microphone went out in the middle of the performance… and the crowd stepped up to finish it off in a huge way, filling in the quiet stadium by belting out the rest of the song.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO