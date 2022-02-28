Dan Reed Network at Southampton Engine Rooms

It was reported yesterday, WWE is planning to film Brock Lesnar’s WWE title defense tonight at their live event at Madison Square Garden in New York. It was noted then that the company may be planning something significant related to Lesnar’s Wrestlemania story and now there’s more evidence for that. Fightful Select reports the show is being “closely guarded”, with the creative plans more private than most shows, even the ones that air on TV. Internal rundowns are “nowhere near as widely available” as they normally are.

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO