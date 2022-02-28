ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dan Reed Network at Southampton Engine Rooms

 6 days ago

Dan Reed Network is an American funk rock band from Portland,...

Instagram Gallery: An Introduction To Chaney Jones

Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
Plans For WWE Show At Madison Square Garden Tonight Reportedly ‘Closely Guarded’

It was reported yesterday, WWE is planning to film Brock Lesnar’s WWE title defense tonight at their live event at Madison Square Garden in New York. It was noted then that the company may be planning something significant related to Lesnar’s Wrestlemania story and now there’s more evidence for that. Fightful Select reports the show is being “closely guarded”, with the creative plans more private than most shows, even the ones that air on TV. Internal rundowns are “nowhere near as widely available” as they normally are.
People Are Bombarding The Chicks's Social Media After the Group Announces New Tour

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
