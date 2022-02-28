Halestorm at Southampton Guildhall

Halestorm have shared the official video for their new single, The Steeple, which was released earlier this month. The track is the second offering lifted from their upcoming album, Back From The Dead, which is scheduled for release on May 6. A video for the previously-released title track was released last August.
Just a few months ahead of the release of their upcoming album Back From the Dead, Halestorm have booked a spring 2022 U.S. tour, which will feature support from Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Stone Cherry on select dates. The 10-date trek will begin on May 10 in...
We broke the news earlier this week that Halestorm will be stopping at Ford Center for a 103GBF Damn Loud Rock Show, along with special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Black Stone Cherry on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, and we have your pre-sale info so you can buy your tickets ahead of the general public!
Lzzy Hale is bringing her band back to the Missoula area, which is exciting on it's own, but I had to do a double-take when I saw the opener listed as STONE TEMPLE PILOTS. We're super stoked for this show and we've got tickets to share with you!. Halestorm with...
