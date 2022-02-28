ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Firedance at Dufermline Alhambra Theatre

 6 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez have...

Campanile is presenting ‘Newsies’ at the Alhambra

Hopkinsville’s community theater group, Campanile Productions, will stage the musical “Newsies” at the Alhambra Theatre on March 10, 11, 12 and 13. Loosely based on the true story of the 1899 newsboys’ strike in New York City, the musical was originally a Disney movie and was later adapted for Broadway, where it earned two Tony awards. It’s described as a high energy show with a moral lesson about standing up for what’s right.
Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Upcoming Local Theatre Productions

NVTA is an association of non-profit, volunteer theaters in the Washington Metropolitan Area. It’s a not-for-profit charitable and educational organization, administered under the provisions of section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. The latest production schedules for Prince William-area theaters include:. “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” April 29 to May 22,...
Clue comes to the Chief Theatre

The Suwannee Valley Players present the classic comedy mystery “Clue” at the Chief Theatre this weekend. “Clue” tells the story of a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well... dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.
Spring Theatre Preview

Michael R. Jackson’s salty, Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “A Strange Loop,” which had an acclaimed run at Playwrights Horizons, in 2019, is a theatrical hall of mirrors: the protagonist, like Jackson, is a queer Black musical-theatre composer who is writing a musical about a queer Black musical-theatre composer. The show is a sardonic, soul-baring inquiry into the pursuit of love and creative fulfillment—with plenty to say about gay sex and Tyler Perry. Stephen Brackett’s production, featuring Jaquel Spivey, begins a Broadway run on April 6, at the Lyceum.
Love is in the air at Athens Theatre

Four people get ready for a first date, asking age-old questions: "Will my hopes be met? Will my fear dispel? Will I captivate? Or will I repel? Will I show them just how wonderful I am? Or will I be a date from #&%@?"
Appalachian Theatre at Sunset, .jpg

Appalachian Theatre reaches capital campaign goal, pre-payment of pledges and new gifts help achieve $10M total.
GREAT Theatre Announces 2022 Summer Theatre Camp Lineup

ST. CLOUD -- After a year of pared-back offerings, GREAT Theatre is bringing back a full summer of theatre camps. Over 45 different camps will be offered for kids ages 4-18 throughout central Minnesota. GREAT Theatre Education Director Kendra Norton Dando says these camps offer new themes and stories and...
Free movie at the Gloria Theatre

In celebration of Black History Month, the historic Gloria Theatre will show “Selma” – the iconic film that tells the story of how the revered leader and visionary Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his followers prompted change that forever altered history. Hosted by the Urbana Black...
Trina Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl dies at the age of 68

Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl has died at the age of 68, his agent has confirmed.The Scottish actor played the role of Rickard Karstark in two series of the popular HBO fantasy show.He was also well known for playing Inveradarroch in the long-running soap opera Take The High Road from 1982 until it ceased production in 2003.We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl.We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.Our thoughts are with...
