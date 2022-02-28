Firedance at Dufermline Alhambra Theatre

Michael R. Jackson’s salty, Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “A Strange Loop,” which had an acclaimed run at Playwrights Horizons, in 2019, is a theatrical hall of mirrors: the protagonist, like Jackson, is a queer Black musical-theatre composer who is writing a musical about a queer Black musical-theatre composer. The show is a sardonic, soul-baring inquiry into the pursuit of love and creative fulfillment—with plenty to say about gay sex and Tyler Perry. Stephen Brackett’s production, featuring Jaquel Spivey, begins a Broadway run on April 6, at the Lyceum.
