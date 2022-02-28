ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) option IV elevated into quarter results and outlook

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) CEO Bruce Wardinski on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2022 12:00 PM ET. Bruce Wardinski - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Good day, and welcome to the Playa Hotels' & Resorts Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this event is being recorded.
Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
