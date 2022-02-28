ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NEW VID- Investigating LOST Nintendo Games

didyouknowgaming.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe take a deep dive into a handful of...

didyouknowgaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Fans Are Loving New Switch Character Icons

Nintendo fans have been loving the new Missions & Rewards system that released this week. Now, a lot of the players are realizing that the company included some new Avatar and profile pictures for people to use on their systems. Since the release of the Nintendo Switch all those years ago, there have been whispers about when the system would be receiving some home themes and other quality of life improvements. It might not be full-blown themes, but hardcore fans have to love these small tweaks. Add that to some other rumors making the rounds on social media, and it's tough not to get excited for the future. Check out some of the posts down below!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With New Freebie

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch Online update, which comes with a surprise new freebie for subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. While subscribers to the base model and those with the Expansion Pack will have to wait longer for more N64 games, they can now customize their user icons as they wait for more content. This may sound like a basic feature, but it wasn't available previously. That said, this freebie isn't as straightforward as it sounds. And this isn't surprising as nothing is ever straightforward with Nintendo. To unlock a variety of customization options, players will need to spend Platinum Points, which are earned by completing various missions.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Someone put Wordle on Nintendo Game Boy

As part of Wordle’s never-ending quest for world domination, one clever fan got the hit puzzle game running on Nintendo’s classic Game Boy. Stack Smashing, a YouTuber passionate about technology, did the unthinkable when they got Wordle running on an original Game Boy. That’s right, the old grey brick that ate batteries up like nobody’s business can run The New York Time’s puzzler with ease. All that’s required is a functioning handheld gaming device that’s more than three decades old! Whom among us doesn’t have a few of those laying around in 2022? (Anyone born after 1998, that’s who.)
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Games#F Zero#Animal Crossing#Video Game
Daily Nebraskan

Nintendo Direct expands on new games but leaves out much anticipated news

On Feb. 9, 2022 Nintendo announced some interesting directions for their first Nintendo Direct of the new year. Along with the announcement of new games, the company has decided to withhold information about one of the most anticipated games set to release this year. With this in mind, it is my fear that Nintendo might be taking a step in the wrong direction with their hyped up new releases and subsequent passivity pertaining to updates on other well-known games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

One of the Best Zelda Games Is Now on Nintendo Switch

Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack now have access to one of the greatest games in the Zelda franchise, as The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask has officially been added! The Nintendo 64 classic is widely beloved, and has earned a devoted following in the years since it first released. While Majora's Mask is quite a bit different from most other Zelda games, that quirkiness is a big part of its charm! Now, those that have never gotten the chance to experience the game can do so on the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gen 9 games have been revealed for Nintendo Switch – with three new starters

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – the spin-off that has taken the huge monster-catching franchise into a vast open-world – has barely been out for a month, but Game Freak has already announced two brand new Pokémon games and they’re coming sooner thank you think.Traditionally, Pokémon has released new generations of games in two separate titles, starting with Red and Blue when the franchise first launched in 1996, with different monsters exclusive to each. Now the names of the two latest games has been officially confirmed during a Pokémon Direct event, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.Both games will be set in a...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
dbltap.com

DBLTAP's Top Nintendo GameCube Games of All-Time

At DBLTAP, we've assembled our picks for the top Nintendo GameCube games of all-time. Let's face it, you already know what they're gonna be. Ah, the Nintendo GameCube. Though it was up against the likes of the PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox, this little purple wonder still knew how to hold its own. New franchises found their footing with the Nintendo GameCube, such as Animal Crossing and Luigi's Mansion, and many more saw some of their biggest successes come to life.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Samsung phones could intentionally be making apps like Instagram, Netflix, and TikTok worse

Samsung is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on its devices.The Korean smartphone giant has apparently made apps subject to “performance limits” as part of its Game Optimizing Service – leading to reports being made on Twitter and pages upon pages of complaints in its forums in Korea.The list of apps include Instagram, Microsoft’s Office apps, Netflix, Google Keep, and TikTok, Android Authority reports.It even includes Samsung’s own Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and the phone app. Google’s main apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, the Play Store, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Play Services are also included.However, it does not...
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy