1 Bedroom mobile home on lake Mitchell, $800 a month

DOWNTOWN HISTORIC GEM ON DOUBLE LOT WITH SECOND HOME! Two homes on a prime location in Historic Downtown Fredericksburg. The main house was built in 1890, an Italianate Victorian style, having nearly 2400 square feet of living space and has been COMPLETELY renovated and updated. So many features in this home and so much natural lighting! A new steam shower in the owners bath, gourmet chef's eat-in kitchen with a 10 foot marble slab on an oversized island, commercial appliances, 10 foot ceilings, four working fireplaces, Energy efficient home, newer A/C, electrical and plumbing, windows and doors. German pine shiplap, original to the home, in great shape as it had been covered up for years. Turf has been added in the backyard for ease and low maintenance. The adorable carriage house/potting shed is equipped with electricity. A blue stone large back patio is great for entertaining and the fully fenced in back yard allows for complete privacy. The metal roofs have recently been refinished. Over $300,000.00 in additions, improvements and renovations in the last three years, on both homes combined The charming second home, which has income producing potential, can be additional space for family members or possibly your own vrbo. This home has three bedrooms and two full baths with an open concept family room and kitchen, roughly 1200 square feet of living space. A TWO CAR GARAGE, New A/C and heat pump, it's own private fenced in yard with a covered stone patio and firepit and nice side yard as well. The main house provides 2 bedrooms and one full and one half bath, roughly 3600 square feet between the two homes. Truly a unique property on lower Caroline Street, one block to commuter train, and walking distance to shops and restaurants. Rare opportunity to own a Historic home that is beautifully renovated and restored, in a PRIME location downtown, on double lot with income producing potential! Must see this one!

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO