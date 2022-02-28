ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1 Bedroom mobile home on lake Mitchell, $800 a month

Cadillac News
 6 days ago

1 Bedroom mobile home on lake Mitchell,...

www.cadillacnews.com

GreenwichTime

Sale closed in Torrington $239,900 for a three-bedroom home

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. A seller has sold a 2,099-square-foot spacious house built in 1956 located on 1000 New Litchfield Street in Torrington. The deed was signed on...
TORRINGTON, CT
Middletown Press

Four-bedroom home sells for $245,000 in Middletown

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. The property located on 42 Middlefield Street in Middletown was sold on January 27, 2022 for $245,000, or $151 per square foot. The house...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Atlantic City Press

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,899,000

The Design and Features of this Brand-New Custom OCNJ Estate with Bay Views are Second to None! Wait until you See this Stunning Single Family New Construction Property that will be ready in Q4 of 2022! Once you step foot inside, you'll instantly fall in love. The open floor plan layout has been brilliantly designed by a renowned architect, and features a magnificent exterior with high-end materials, as well as many opulent decks with AMAZING BAY VIEWS! This beach chateau features 5 spacious bedrooms, 6 full luxury baths plus a half bath, 2 family rooms, and a luxury residential ELEVATOR servicing all floors! The home also features a private backyard oasis with DESIGNER POOL! As you move through the home, the Lavish Gourmet Chef's kitchen flows eloquently into the grand dining and living room spaces. A Plethora of windows majestically and elegantly lights up each interior living space, which features timeless materials and color sections. The home also features beautiful wide-plank flooring, 2-zone gas heat and C/A, an oversized, custom 2-car detached garage, en-suite bathrooms in every bedroom, and more! This spectacular build is an absolute must see - reach out soon while there's still time to customize your selections! See you on the Beach!
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Elko Daily Free Press

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $367,000

Welcome to this cozy situated modular home in Spring Creek! This is a large family ready home with 2 family rooms, living room, and dining room. Beautiful open kitchen! Just under 2300 SF of living space plus a 24 X 24 attached garage with access thru utility room. AC & Forced Air Furnace plus Pellet Stove in Living Room that heats entire home. Attic ventilation system. Master bedroom is at opposite end of home from other bedrooms. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The 4th bedroom is set up as office with built in desk and shelves. Huge storage cabinet off of Great Room. Walk in closet off master bathroom. Stainless steel appliances all replaced in last 3 years. Refrigerator, freezer, washer, & dryer that stay with the home! Hardwood flooring and tile thru out home, and recently repainted interior with new window coverings. Front & rear redwood deck. Front & rear grass yards and lots of tress. 11 fruit trees. Fenced rear yard, fenced 5000SF garden area, and fenced dog run/chicken area with coop. 8 X 10 storage shed. RV hookup off garage. Lots of yard and storage space. Horse property if desired. Come and take a look!
SPRING CREEK, NV
Sioux City Journal

5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $470,000

Stunning move in ready 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom ranch home with attached 2 stall garage and great curb appeal!! The interior of the home features an open floor plan with beautiful laminate in the main level, white baseboards, vaulted ceilings, a bonus space to the left of the entry into the home which can be used as an office or seating area and flows right into the living room. There is a double-sided fireplace in the living room/kitchen area. The kitchen offers granite countertops, a tile backsplash, and stylish wood cabinetry. It also features an eat-in area, breakfast bar, and all newer kitchen stainless steel appliances. Convenient main floor laundry area has extra cabinet storage space as well as a sink and is located right off the garage (washer/dryer are included). The main floor Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, Master bath with separate tub/shower and double bowl vanity. There are two additional bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom which completes the main floor. The lower finished level has a huge family room that has a perfect set up for those cozy movie nights and also has the space for family game nights and features a wet bar area, (appliances stay), updated carpet and paint. There are two additional large bedrooms and a large bath along with a very generous size storage room. The outside is a fantastic area for entertaining, includes a gorgeous paver patio, firepit and extensive landscaping. Conveniently located to local parks, area shopping plazas, and easy access to I-29. This home is a beautifully maintained ranch in a great location that you will not want to miss out on!!!!
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
Atlantic City Press

6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $3,499,000

STUNNING, ONE-OF-A-KIND, CUSTOM BEACH BLOCK NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING TO THE DESIRABLE ST. LEONARD'S TRACT SECTION IN VENTNOR!! Magnificent modern contemporary design LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE! This 7,000+ sqft home has everything you could ever want and more! Just one off of the beach and boardwalk, this gorgeous home will have a large open floor plan, 4-stop ELEVATOR, and DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS! This TOP-OF-THE-LINE beauty features 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half baths, with multiple den and living areas on each level of the home. Enjoy the AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from trex decks on all 3 levels! The lower level features a 4-car garage with an indoor and outdoor rear covered veranda, and AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE WITH HUGE IN-GROUND GUNITE POOL with attached HOT TUB/SPA ideal for hosting the largest of parties! The first floor has 3 oversized bedroom suites, powder room and laundry, with a large den that flows to the outdoor deck overlooking the beautiful yard. The second floor boasts a huge open living, dining and kitchen including a high-end appliance package. Large front deck to enjoy the wonderful ocean views and your morning cup of coffee in the sun! And 2 more oversized bedroom suites. The entire third floor is the PALATIAL MASTER SUITE with cathedral ceilings, its own laundry room and large front & back decks! HOT North Beach area! ACT NOW & PICK ALL OF YOUR FINISHES FOR THIS NEW DREAM BEACHBLOCK WITH ROOM FOR EVERYONE!! THIS IS A MUST-SEE THAT WILL HAVE IT ALL!
The Frederick News-Post

5-bedroom home in Villages of Urbana closes at $840,000

Closing at $840,000, the house at 9150 Belvedere Drive, Urbana, is last week’s top house. The list price was $825,000. Built in 2006 in Villages of Urbana, it has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, wide-plank natural maple floors on the main level, new carpeting, triple crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, a cozy family room with a fireplace, a wall of windows in the breakfast room, an open island kitchen with a double oven and five-burner gas stove, a separate laundry room/mud room, and on the lower level is one of the bedrooms with a private bathroom, and space for a gym, office or media rooms.
URBANA, MD
Free Lance-Star

5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $662,175

The Hayden by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 2,511 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large loft area and a 2-car sideload garage. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The Chefs kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry. The kitchen overlooks the family room with an eat in dining area. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The 2nd level features the owners suite with a luxurious owners bath, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry room, and a spacious loft. Finally, there is a huge finished recreation room for your family to spend time in and additional room to expand! This home is situated on 3 gorgeous wooded acres in a private enclave with no through streets. Some homes have views for miles. Compare our finishes that include quartz, granite, 42 cabinets, tile, luxury vinyl plank, 2 x 6 construction, 9 ceilings, stainless steel appliances to the competition. We are located approximately 45 miles south of Washington DC, 15 miles north of Fredericksburg and 70 miles north of Richmond. runs. Beautiful woodlands surround our homes and give the community the feel of a delightful country setting.Aquia Overlook is close to the VRE, DMV, Stafford Regional Airport, Hope Spring Marina, Augustine Golf, Aquia Harbor Golf Club and Marina, Lake Anna State Park, Potomac Point Winery and a multitude of other outdoor recreation and parks. Featuring Americas Smart Home, D.R. Horton keeps you close to the people and places you value most. Simplify your life with a dream home that features hands-free communication, remote keyless entry, and SkyBell video doorbell. Its a home that adapts to your lifestyle. And with D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait.
STAFFORD, VA
Pantagraph

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $304,900

So much space to call your own on a beautiful oversized lot with mature trees in the Tri-Valley School District! With more than 5400 square feet plus an indoor pool room, this 5 bedroom home is one of a kind. The grand two-story foyer greets you as you enter and sets the tone with the beautiful wood flooring, elevated wainscoting, and modern palette. At the heart of the home sits the spacious great room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace, and open sight lines into the eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and smart appliances. A separate formal dining room is dressed up with a tray ceiling and millwork. The main level features a private bedroom with a nearby full bathroom, which has been remodeled with modern finishes, as well as a spacious front bonus room that would make the perfect office or den. On the spacious second level, a large loft area overlooks the living room. The roomy master suite with walk-in closet and full bathroom featuring a skylight, double vanity, and separate tub and shower. Three additional bedrooms, all with great space, plus a third full bathroom round out the upstairs area. The full basement gives you an additional retreat with separate spaces for a rec room, play room, large laundry area, and half bath. The 26x41 indoor pool room can be accessed from both the main level and basement with landing areas from each for additional entertainment space. From the large outdoor deck, you can relax while enjoying the peaceful views of the spacious tree-lined backyard. You must see this one in person to appreciate all of the opportunities that await!
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Free Lance-Star

7 Bedroom Home in Catlett - $2,950,000

Remarkable Country Estate on approximately 173 Acres includes two parcels (Tax Map 7848-34-7152 & Tax Map 7848-34-3520) Main home features over 17,000 finished sqft. on three levels with seven bedrooms & eight full baths. Huge gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded appliances including Viking commercial cooktop & matching hood. Ample countertop space, two dual ovens & three refrigerators with walk-in pantry. Two-story family room with balcony & stone fireplace. Formal living room, dining room & main level ballroom perfect for entertaining! Dual master bedroom on main & upper levels. Additional bedrooms all complete with full baths and walk-in closets. Fully finished basement w/ second kitchen & elevator to all three levels. Diesel powered full home generator housed in separate building just beyond the 4-car attached garage adjacent in the fully stocked pond. This farm property hosts multiple additional buildings including three-bedroom one bath manor house current leased. Eleven functioning silos, two large metal buildings on poured slab, cattle & pole barn & 14 stall horse barn. Manor house, Silos & lease agreements in-place on the farmland provides over $50,000 in annual income without having to lift a finger! The possibilities are endless to expand the farming operation & host events! See attached plat & 3D virtual tour, by appointment only.
CATLETT, VA
Roanoke Times

2 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $312,900

Designed with the modern lifestyle in mind, The Waverly three-story townhome is a flexible and functional floorplan with incredible value. Choose from a double Owners Suite or a three bedroom option. Storage is maximized with ample closet space in both bedroom configurations. A convenient laundry center is located on the same floor as the bedrooms. No more carrying your laundry up and down a flight of stairs! The great room on the main level opens up to a spacious kitchen and morning room. Walk downstairs to the finished lower level rec room, included in all Waverly floorplans. Choose to add an optional study to the lower level. The optional study can be used in a variety of ways as an office space, a home gym, or even a guest room. Add an optional full bathroom on the lower level for the ultimate convenience. Leave your car parked in the garage as you enjoy the amenities the Daleville Town Center has to offer, all within walking distance of your new home! Pick up fresh local produce at the Town Center farmers market, have dinner at one of the restaurants, listen to live music at the pavilion, and work out at the YMCA, all right outside your front door!
DALEVILLE, VA
Free Lance-Star

5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,300,000

DOWNTOWN HISTORIC GEM ON DOUBLE LOT WITH SECOND HOME! Two homes on a prime location in Historic Downtown Fredericksburg. The main house was built in 1890, an Italianate Victorian style, having nearly 2400 square feet of living space and has been COMPLETELY renovated and updated. So many features in this home and so much natural lighting! A new steam shower in the owners bath, gourmet chef's eat-in kitchen with a 10 foot marble slab on an oversized island, commercial appliances, 10 foot ceilings, four working fireplaces, Energy efficient home, newer A/C, electrical and plumbing, windows and doors. German pine shiplap, original to the home, in great shape as it had been covered up for years. Turf has been added in the backyard for ease and low maintenance. The adorable carriage house/potting shed is equipped with electricity. A blue stone large back patio is great for entertaining and the fully fenced in back yard allows for complete privacy. The metal roofs have recently been refinished. Over $300,000.00 in additions, improvements and renovations in the last three years, on both homes combined The charming second home, which has income producing potential, can be additional space for family members or possibly your own vrbo. This home has three bedrooms and two full baths with an open concept family room and kitchen, roughly 1200 square feet of living space. A TWO CAR GARAGE, New A/C and heat pump, it's own private fenced in yard with a covered stone patio and firepit and nice side yard as well. The main house provides 2 bedrooms and one full and one half bath, roughly 3600 square feet between the two homes. Truly a unique property on lower Caroline Street, one block to commuter train, and walking distance to shops and restaurants. Rare opportunity to own a Historic home that is beautifully renovated and restored, in a PRIME location downtown, on double lot with income producing potential! Must see this one!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
GreenwichTime

Sale closed in Greenwich $985,000 for a three-bedroom home

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. On February 6, 2022, a seller has sold a property built in 1951 located on 28 Byram Terrace Drive in Greenwich. The $985,000 purchase...
GREENWICH, CT
INFORUM

Bedroom fire damages Fargo home

FARGO — A bedroom fire caused about $2,000 in damage to a house in south Fargo on Wednesday, March 2, fire officials said. Fire crews were sent to 1210 14th St. S. at 8:45 a.m. While on their way, crews learned that the residents had exited the home, but...
FARGO, ND
Missoulian

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $679,000

Nestled within the sought-after Lewis and Clark neighborhood of Missoula is this well sized and bright abode that will delight from the moment you arrive. A charming country-inspired facade awaits with a mature tree adding a touch of charm as you step inside this 2,236 Sq. Ft. home. A light-filled layout awaits where hardwood flooring is on show throughout the living space and saloon-style doors swing open to invite you into the kitchen. Here, a suite of appliances and ample storage will appeal to those who love to cook while the entertainer will adore the connection to the living areas.There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in total including 2 main-level bedrooms and the owner's suite that enjoys the space and privacy of the entire upper level. Complete with a walk-in closet, an ensuite with a jacuzzi tub and views over the yard, this is a retreat where you can rest and relax at the end of the day. Outside, this 0.131 acre lot provides a good-sized backyard which you can overlook from the comfort of the covered Trex deck. Whether you're entertaining friends or starting the day with a coffee in hand, this is sure to be a favorite place to gather. A detached shop/studio and shed are ready for the DIY enthusiast while those who love nature are treated to parks and trails all within easy reach. Downtown Missoula and the University of Montana are also close by, ensuring complete convenience for the lucky new owners.
MISSOULA, MT
GreenwichTime

Four-bedroom home in Southington sells for $475,000

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. On January 30, 2022, a seller has sold a spacious property built in 1984 located on 101 Wedgewood Road in Southington. The $475,000 purchase...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

