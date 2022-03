A few weeks ago, the chief legal officers at some of America’s most innovative companies sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo asking her to repeal a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rule that has fueled abusive patent litigation. The companies joining this effort employ over a quarter million American workers and represent industries essential to our national and economic security. It is difficult to get a broad range of American companies to speak collectively on any issue. Their unified voice underscores the need for patent reforms that protect American innovators.

