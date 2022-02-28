ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Realme Pad Mini tipped to launch in India in March

By Sudarshan
gizmochina.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese tech brand Realme entered the tablet category with the launch of the ‘realme Pad’ last year. Within a few months, the company is expected to release yet another tablet dubbed as ‘realme Pad Mini’. A report has now even revealed when this product will make its...

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco Watch tipped to launch in India soon

After launching a couple of phones in the global market, Poco is gearing up for the launch of two more products in India. According to a report, the company is about to announce the Poco X4 Pro 5G and its first-ever smartwatch in the Indian market. We have a fair...
ELECTRONICS
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android 11#Rear Camera#Chinese#Unisoc
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
Country
China
Indy100

Russian man goes viral after smashing up his iPad in response to US sanctions

A video that appears to show a Russian man smashing his iPad in response to Apple announcing it will no longer sell products in the country has gone viral.The video, which was shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Francis Scarr, shows a man kneeling next to a young boy and using a hammer to destroy the piece of tech.He smashes it a few times, flips it over and does the same then hands the hammer to the child and encourages him to do the same."That's our response to your sanctions," the man reportedly says. "We don't need your petty modern...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Realme GT Neo 3 appears on Realme India website - launch imminent

Realme, apart from prepping up to launch GT 2 series, seems to be planning to drop Realme GT Neo 3 in India soon. In a recent development, the smartphone has been spotted on the official website of Realme India. A report by Pricebaba, in collaboration with Mukul Sharma, said that the smartphone is being readied with the Realme GT Neo 3 moniker only.
CELL PHONES
Robb Report

From LA to Paris, 4 Interior Designers Reveal Their Favorite Antique Shops

Click here to read the full article. Buying a new furniture collection can happen with the swipe of a finger, but tracking down vintage pieces takes legwork. We asked four interior designers to name their favorite antiques shops in their hometowns of London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles. London: Francis Sultana Christopher Butterworth Belgravia “This is an Aladdin’s cave of pieces—I never know what I am going to find, which makes visits here exhilarating. Will it be an 18th-century torchère or a pair of contemporary French lamps?” Gallery 25 Pimilco “I love this gallery for its quirky eye. I have found some...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

Oops, cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch was probably a bad idea

Last month, a group of marine biologists noticed something fishy in a video posted on Twitter by a nonprofit called The Ocean Cleanup. “This is likely a staged video,” Clark Richards, a scientist at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography, wrote. “I call bullshit.”. In the 25-second clip,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Has Disqualified Any 2022 Entries Funded by the Russian Government

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday released a statement indicating that it will not do business with any Russian entities in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia’s unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” read a statement Thursday from chairman Terry O’Reilly, whose group oversees the Daytime Emmys, along with those for sports, news, docs, tech and engineering.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Academy Infighting Mounting Over Categories Controversy (Exclusive)Russia Passes New Censorship Law Over Ukraine WarAAFCA Awards Recognize 'The...
ENTERTAINMENT
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy