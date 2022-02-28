ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brian Cox: Succession Star Talks Ukraine and Russia

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Succession actor Brian Cox accepted the Drama Series Ensemble win at the SAG Awards, he spoke about both Ukraine and Russia. One other thing I’d like to — is — I think is important to me and I hope important to you, and I think as actors and performers and...

www.solzyatthemovies.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: Brian Cox Urges Fellow Actors to Stand Together With Russian Performers Who Oppose Ukraine Invasion

A number of actors used their time onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards to briefly speak about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with many offering their support for the people of Ukraine. At the end of his acceptance speech for best ensemble in a drama series, Succession star Brian Cox expressed his distress at what was happening in Ukraine but beyond that he urged support for Russian actors who are opposed to the invasion.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Batman' Will Still Open in Russia, But What Happens Next?Stockholm Film Festival Bans Russian State-Backed Films, Stands With Ukraine'Sweet Caroline' Songwriter Neil Diamond Sells Song...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Denounces Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine as ‘The Definition of Wrong’

Last Man Standing and Home Improvement star Tim Allen has added his name to a long list of celebrities who are speaking out in support of Ukraine. While the entire world is focused on what’s happening in Ukraine right now, several celebrities have decided to speak out in support of the citizens of Ukraine. The latest celebrity to do so is Tim Allen. That’s right folks, the man who is known for playing Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing (2011-2021) and Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on Home Improvement (1991-1999) is lending his voice to those who need it. Allen also voiced Buzz Lightyear for the Toy Story franchise and played Scott Calvin in the Santa Clause franchise.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Jane Tranter
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Jon Brown
Person
James Cromwell
Person
David Rasche
Person
Hiam Abbass
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Dagmara Dominczyk
Person
Scott Ferguson
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Harriet Walter
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Arian Moayed
Person
Justine Lupe
Person
Linda Emond
Person
Nicholas Braun
Person
Dasha Nekrasova
Deadline

‘Sacrilege: The Unholy Radicalization Of Europe’: ‘Succession’s Brian Cox Set As Narrator For New Barry Avrich Doc

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox (Succession) has been tapped as the narrator for Sacrilege: The Unholy Radicalization of Europe, a documentary from director Barry Avrich (Oscar Peterson: Black + White) and his Melbar Entertainment Group that recently wrapped production. Avrich’s latest explores how Europe became a global centre of extremism, offering illuminating perspectives and personal stories of how radical Islam, political errors, and the failure of immigration and integration government policies changed the course of the continent forever. The film was shot on location in Vienna, Paris, Copenhagen, Nice, and Malmo,...
MOVIES
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Mira Sorvino says her early career is ‘tainted’ by Woody Allen: ‘I should have denounced him’

Mira Sorvino has admitted that she feels her early career is “tainted” due to her work with director Woody Allen. The actor starred in Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, a performance for which she won an Oscar and Golden Globe.Despite feeling proud of her performance, Sorvino said she “should have denounced” Allen over the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. “I have no doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth,” Sorvino told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, disclosing that she has since become friends with Farrow. “I should have denounced him... I didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SAG Awards: Michael Keaton and Brian Cox give impassioned messages of support for Ukraine

Leading Hollywood stars Brian Cox and Michael Keaton delivered messages of support for Ukraine at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday (27 February). The 28th SAG Awards were handed out at a live ceremony in Santa Monica, California, as the guild honoured performers in 15 categories across film and television. Several actors took the opportunity to stand with Ukraine, as the eastern European country continued to fight against a Russian invasion ordered by president Vladimir Putin on 24 February.Keaton and Cox used their stage time to express solidarity with Ukraine, tipping their hats to the country’s president Volodymyr...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Sag Awards#Ukrainian#Hbo
The Hollywood Reporter

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Has Disqualified Any 2022 Entries Funded by the Russian Government

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday released a statement indicating that it will not do business with any Russian entities in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia’s unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” read a statement Thursday from chairman Terry O’Reilly, whose group oversees the Daytime Emmys, along with those for sports, news, docs, tech and engineering.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Academy Infighting Mounting Over Categories Controversy (Exclusive)Russia Passes New Censorship Law Over Ukraine WarAAFCA Awards Recognize 'The...
ENTERTAINMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy