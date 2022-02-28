ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drag Racing Takes To The Skies With Remotely Piloted, Electric ‘Octocopters’

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorsport is not a new concept. But flying cars are, relatively, so there’s some potential here. That’s what Airspeeder, an Australian startup, is aiming to grow. Its EXA racing series highlights the electric Airspeeder Mk3, which is a speedy octocopter. Last June, the first successful flight of the vehicle was reported...

