Drag Racing Takes To The Skies With Remotely Piloted, Electric ‘Octocopters’

Picture a drag race: the "Christmas tree" of lights, a smell of melting rubber, the revving of engines and tense thrill in the air. Most of us won't experience the excitement of putting the pedal to the metal on a drag racing strip, but copping the racing aesthetic for your own kit is a cinch. Bell's Eliminator motorcycle helmets series channels that race-day sensation for the everyday rider, with its combination of advanced safety and a sleek design. The Eliminator is available in both fiberglass and 6K carbon and comes standard with a Pro-Vision Dual-Pane Anti-Fog face shield that can be swapped with a visor (or alternate shield colors like dark smoke, gold or silver iridium). The helmets also boast a washable, anti-bacterial liner and are compatible with prescription eyewear thanks to specialized pockets woven directly into the interior of the liner. If you're looking for a speedy, stripped-down, no-BS helmet, you'd be hard-pressed to better than the Eliminator series.

BICYCLES ・ 8 DAYS AGO