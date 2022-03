We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: My soon-to-be ex-fiancee and I have an awesome 1-year-old son together but have come to the conclusion that we can’t live together. We seemed compatible when we got engaged, but problems kept piling up when we moved in together. She can be so inconsiderate — for example, constantly forgetting to close the bathroom door when she blow-dries her hair even though the sound can be heard in my office. She admits she consumes too much garbage TV and garbage books but doesn’t do anything to change. On her side, she finds me critical, thinks I’m overly obsessive about healthy eating and living, and so on.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO