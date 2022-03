In a moment of global crisis with the airwaves and social pages awash in images from the escalating war in Ukraine, many were stopped cold by the photo and video on the front page on the New York Times of Ukrainian women volunteers, weeping, rifles in hand, as they headed to the front lines to fight for their country. Those Ukrainian women, many of whom never thought they would find themselves in a war, let alone fighting in one, may turn out to be one of their country’s most powerful weapons.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO