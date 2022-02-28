Sleep Soundly and Cut Costs, Too!

Enjoy a more restful night when you wear the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds. With a noise-blocking design, they ensure you aren’t bothered by outside sounds. Furthermore, they provide 30 soothing sleep sounds, meaning you can listen to something calming as you fall asleep. They create a natural, quiet, peaceful environment. With a lightweight design, each earbud clocks in at only 2.7 grams. And you can choose whichever of the 4 different soft silicone eartip sizes fits you best. They fit snugly with their ergonomic design, blocking outside noise up to 24 dB. Additionally, they have 5 different auto-off timers. So you can set them to turn off in 30, 60, 90, 120, or 150 minutes depending on how long you want them to play as you fall asleep.
