Sleep Soundly and Cut Costs, Too!

Regarding “NC Treasurer Folwell crusades against high hospital costs, but his case lacks a key part, “(Feb. 13 Opinion):. I applaud state Treasurer Dale Folwell’s efforts to reduce hospital costs. But asserting that Medicaid would reduce costs is akin to saying a band-aid would be helpful to an amputee. Our healthcare costs are high because every politician — state and local, Republican and Democrat — is coerced into looking the other way by our healthcare cartel with campaign donations. Ban their donations to our elected representatives and our representatives will prioritize the healthcare needs of their constituents. Another remedy would be to pass a law that states healthcare providers can have no more than two price lists in the state (one for Medicare/Medicaid, another for everyone else) and any income realized over costs goes back to patients.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO