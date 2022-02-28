ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Sleep Soundly and Cut Costs, Too!

mariettaga.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Sleep Foundation suggests the best bedroom temperature for sleep is approximately 65 degrees Fahrenheit. This may vary by a few degrees from person to person, but most doctors recommend keeping the thermostat set between...

www.mariettaga.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Orlando Sentinel

Gear guide: The right sleeping bag and pad ensure sound sleep outdoors

It’s a weird sensation to see your breath while camping in Florida. Even in the tropical Sunshine State, I’ve experienced some recent outdoor overnights where the temperature has dipped into the 30s, perhaps even sliding into the 20s. Regardless of how many layers I’m wearing while huddled around a blazing campfire, it can be hard to stave off the shivers. However, I know as soon as I crawl ...
ORLANDO, FL
MindBodyGreen

How Sound Machines Can Promote Sleep & 9 Of The Best Options For Snoozing

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Sometimes falling asleep feels like a math equation; only a specific formula will get you from point A to point Zzz. Your bedroom might be...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programmable Thermostat#Marietta Power
Gadget Flow

1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds block out noise and provide soothing sounds

Enjoy a more restful night when you wear the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds. With a noise-blocking design, they ensure you aren’t bothered by outside sounds. Furthermore, they provide 30 soothing sleep sounds, meaning you can listen to something calming as you fall asleep. They create a natural, quiet, peaceful environment. With a lightweight design, each earbud clocks in at only 2.7 grams. And you can choose whichever of the 4 different soft silicone eartip sizes fits you best. They fit snugly with their ergonomic design, blocking outside noise up to 24 dB. Additionally, they have 5 different auto-off timers. So you can set them to turn off in 30, 60, 90, 120, or 150 minutes depending on how long you want them to play as you fall asleep.
ELECTRONICS
CharlotteObserver.com

To cut high hospital costs in NC, target political donations, price lists

Regarding “NC Treasurer Folwell crusades against high hospital costs, but his case lacks a key part, “(Feb. 13 Opinion):. I applaud state Treasurer Dale Folwell’s efforts to reduce hospital costs. But asserting that Medicaid would reduce costs is akin to saying a band-aid would be helpful to an amputee. Our healthcare costs are high because every politician — state and local, Republican and Democrat — is coerced into looking the other way by our healthcare cartel with campaign donations. Ban their donations to our elected representatives and our representatives will prioritize the healthcare needs of their constituents. Another remedy would be to pass a law that states healthcare providers can have no more than two price lists in the state (one for Medicare/Medicaid, another for everyone else) and any income realized over costs goes back to patients.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marietta, GA
The Blade

Burris: The healer

The death of Dr. Paul Farmer, the world’s greatest medical missionary and one of five co-founders of Partners in Health, on Feb. 21, would seem to be a devastation. If ever there were a mordant confirmation that the good die young, this would seem to be it. One cannot conceive of someone who gave more to humanity, saved more lives, improved more lives, inspired more lives.
RELIGION
Fstoppers

What Happen to Your Body If You Start Eating 2-3 Boiled Eggs a Day

Eggs are incredibly rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins (A, B2, B6, B12, D, E) and minerals (zinc, thiamin, riboflavin folate, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium iron, and copper), and also essential omega-3 fatty acids. Besides, despite what a lot of people think, eggs are rather low in calories, which makes...
NUTRITION
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Inc.com

Use the Military Method to Fall Asleep Within 2 Minutes, Starting Tonight

This technique developed by the Navy to help pilots just might help you fall asleep a lot faster. Getting more sleep matters. One 2018 study found that people who sleep for five to six hours are 19 percent less productive than people who regularly sleep for seven to eight hours per night, and people who sleep for less than five hours are nearly 30 percent less productive.
UNITED STATES NAVY
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy