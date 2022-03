When Nigerian singer-songwriter Aṣa was 11 years old, she realized that the purpose of her education was to “become something” in life. She says that music was “the thing I understood, my warmth and escape” — and nearly 15 years later, in her mid-20s, she made that calling her career. By 2007, the artist born Bukola Elemide released her self-titled debut album, Aṣa, that included her progressive breakthrough hit, “Jailer,” which she says is “about people who put people down. If you spend so much energy making my life miserable, yours will be as well.”

