MACC to seek US court's help following Leissner's revelation about former Astro CEO — source

By Hafiz Yatim
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is said to be seeking assistance from the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Brooklyn federal court over former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Tim Leissner's testimony last week regarding former Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd group chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk...

Person
Jho Low
Person
Astro
Person
Kimora
