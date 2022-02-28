22 Bands That Thrived With Their Second Singer

It doesn’t matter if you’re an iconic band or a one-hit wonder… If you piss off music fans, expect them to strike back. It’s hard to believe that a legendary group in the middle of a long-awaited reunion tour could get bottled off stage, but it happened to the Sex Pistols in 1996. Having reunited after nearly 20 years of inactivity, the Pistols took their tour to the Roskilde Festival in Denmark. During their set, Johnny Rotten actually berated the crowd about their behavior after a number of bottles were thrown onstage. Some viewed Rotten’s actions as hypocritical, seeing as the Sex Pistols made a career on misbehaving, but either way, the Pistols ended up leaving the stage after just 18 minutes.

