ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

22 Bands That Thrived With Their Second Singer

By Lauryn Schaffner
103GBF
103GBF
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While many musicians certainly have their own distinct "voice" when playing their instruments, actual singing voices are incredibly unique. So, when it comes to replacing a vocalist within a band, things can get really tricky. It usually goes one of two...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Cover Alice in Chains’ ‘Them Bones’

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH covered Alice in Chains’ 1992 single “Them Bones” during a recent tour stop in Salt Lake City. “Ok, so we’re about to do something we’ve never done before,” the rocker explained to the crowd, prior to revealing the song. “In the week we were rehearsing for this, we just did it for fun. But it was so fun that we’d find ourselves ending rehearsal with it every time. It’s a cover -- and no, it’s not a Van Halen cover -- but it’s a cover of a band that we really fuckin’ like.”
MUSIC
103GBF

Study: Which Rock Stars Have Inspired the Most Tattoos?

A tattoo can often say a lot about a person, and it's not really too much of a surprise that hardcore fans of bands will pay homage to the music they love through the permanent display of a tattoo. Thanks to a new study from Lickd we now know which acts have turned up the most in tattoos on the social networking site Instagram, and hard rock and metal acts dominate the list.
CELEBRITIES
103GBF

John Bonham’s Grandson Jager Henry + Korn Drummer Ray Luzier Team Up on Pop-Punk Song ‘Love Yourself’

Jager Henry, grandson of the late, legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, has teamed up with Korn skinsman Ray Luzier on the melodic new pop-punk song "Love Yourself." The songs stretches just over two minutes and the duo use their time quite efficiently, taking things from a melodic opening with a pounding backbeat, followed by a verse that gradually ticks up in energy before the refrain of "What would I want to love anyone else / When I can't even love myself / Fucking up my mental health / Wondering if anyone knows now," comes soaring over it all.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Sammy Hagar
103GBF

Dave Grohl Says This Is the Best Way for Bands To Promote Themselves

When Dave Grohl appeared on the spicy YouTube talk show Hot Ones this week, the Foo Fighters bandleader gave an appetizing piece of advice to new bands. And he said he feels it's the most important thing about promoting themselves. Dining with host Sean Evans on the show that interviews...
MUSIC
103GBF

Slash Reveals Which Black Sabbath Song Has Heaviest Riff Ever

When it comes to heavy, Black Sabbath essentially laid the groundwork for what we would come to know as heavy metal today. And during a recent interview with Matt Pinfield on Los Angeles' 95.5 KLOS, Slash paid his respects to the legendary band's work, even calling out one of their songs for having the heaviest riff that he could think of.
ROCK MUSIC
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band
103GBF

Slash Feared for His Life Filming One ‘November Rain’ Video Scene

Because Guns N' Roses' legendary "November Rain" music video celebrated its 30th anniversary recently, we've been finding out some interesting things about what went down behind the scenes while the crew filmed it. Now, Slash has admitted that he feared for his life during the filming of one of its scenes.
MUSIC
103GBF

Why Dave Grohl Would ‘Never Wish’ to Leave Foo Fighters to Go Solo

Foo Fighters bandleader Dave Grohl has revealed why he'd never leave the group to launch a solo career. Though the reason is not necessarily surprising. It's because he still enjoys being in the band. That's what it came down to for the 53-year-old rocker and former Nirvana member when asked...
MUSIC
103GBF

When Fans Strike Back

It doesn’t matter if you’re an iconic band or a one-hit wonder… If you piss off music fans, expect them to strike back. It’s hard to believe that a legendary group in the middle of a long-awaited reunion tour could get bottled off stage, but it happened to the Sex Pistols in 1996. Having reunited after nearly 20 years of inactivity, the Pistols took their tour to the Roskilde Festival in Denmark. During their set, Johnny Rotten actually berated the crowd about their behavior after a number of bottles were thrown onstage. Some viewed Rotten’s actions as hypocritical, seeing as the Sex Pistols made a career on misbehaving, but either way, the Pistols ended up leaving the stage after just 18 minutes.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
103GBF

Dave Grohl Doesn’t Understand Grammy Awards ‘Process’

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl said he didn’t understand how Grammy Award winners were chosen. His comments came after he was asked about the 2022 nominations, where only one band in the rock music categories has been around for less than 20 years. In an interview with Variety, he responded by trying to put some context to his own experiences of winning awards.
MUSIC
NBC News

Gay country singer releases second album 50 years later

The ground for gay country music was broken back in 1973 with the creation of the band Lavender Country which played heartfelt songs about love and loss from a queer perspective. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Lavender Country singer Patrick Haggerty to discuss his second album 50 years in the making. Feb. 19, 2022.
MUSIC
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy