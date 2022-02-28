ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Beyond Meat Retail Sales Slump While Restaurant Business Picks Up

By Mediha DiMartino
Los Angeles Business Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond Meat Inc.’s shares dipped about 11% in afterhours trading on Feb. 24 following a release of fourth-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations. The El Segundo-based maker of plant-sourced meat products posted a net loss of $80.4 million, or $1.27 per share on $100.7 million in revenue. Analysts anticipated a...

labusinessjournal.com

