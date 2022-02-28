ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Major floods swamp Australia's east coast, claiming 8 lives

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city Brisbane were under...

Daily Mail

Now TASMANIA is flooding: Dire warning of a 'life-threatening' storm heading towards the island's east coast as record rain kills eight people in NSW and Queensland

Residents of eastern Tasmania are being warned to brace for severe thunderstorms and potentially dangerous flash flooding in some areas. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the state's east coast, and parts of the southeast and northeast for Monday afternoon. 'An unstable and humid easterly...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster claims at least 14 lives

The torrential rain — as much as eight inches — is forecast for Australia’s largest city and surrounding areas late on Wednesday and early on Thursday. Sydney was preparing for dangerous flash flooding as population centres farther north began a massive clean-up operation after record floods claimed at least 14 lives.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Australia at climate ‘precipice’, scientists warn, as major flooding hits eastern areas of country

As parts of Australia battle devastating flooding, climate scientists have warned the country is at a “precipice”, as the worsening climate crisis ramps up the impacts on the country. The warning came after a United Nations report into the climate crisis around the world described an “atlas of human suffering” which is on course to bring “irreversible” changes to many parts of the world, including Australia and New Zealand. In a fact sheet assessing the crisis in Australasia, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report said the continent was already experiencing extreme events such as heatwaves, droughts, floods,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

I am leaving Australia’s torture chambers after nine years – but what I have is the worst kind of freedom

These are the hardest days, and they are slowly passing. This early morning, before the sun had risen, I was remembering Nauru. In our first year detained in the camp on Nauru, I remember most of the asylum seekers were completely depressed. I witnessed the suicide of one soul destroyed by this island. Death by self-immolation was the worst scene I had watched in my life. This was the new reality for us on Nauru. We were there, my cousin and I, for six years.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE
Australia

