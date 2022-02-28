ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CD19-targeted BiTE expression by an oncolytic vaccinia virus significantly augments therapeutic efficacy against B-cell lymphoma

By Wen Lei
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunotherapy with CD19-targeting bispecific T-cell engagers (CD19BiTEs) has demonstrated highly effective killing of cancer cells in patients with precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas. However, there are some drawbacks to this therapy, such as toxicity, short half-life in the serum, and immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment that could limit the use of...

