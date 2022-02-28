ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Green Day axe Moscow gig amid Russia-Ukraine invasion

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Day have cancelled their Moscow concert amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 'American Idiot' rockers...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moscow#Green Day#American#Hella Mega Tour#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy