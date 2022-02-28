ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channing Tatum reveals his favourite Magic Mike movie

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanning Tatum prefers the second 'Magic Mike' movie to the first. The 41-year-old actor...

www.sanfordherald.com

StyleCaster

Zoë Kravitz Just Revealed the Real Reason She Got Divorced After Confirming Her Romance With Channing Tatum

Ever since their split, fans have wanted to know what really caused Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s divorce. The couple—who got married in 2019 after three years of dating—shocked fans when they called it quits less than two years later. But now that Kravitz has officially moved on with someone else, The Batman actress is sharing the real reason behind her split from Glusman. In Elle’s March 2022 issue, Kravitz revealed that her divorce from Glusman was a typical case of it’s-not-you-it’s-me. “Karl’s an incredible human being,” Kravitz told the magazine in an interview, which was published online on February 14,...
Mashed

Why Channing Tatum Couldn't Stand The Prep Diet For Magic Mike 3

This story contains mention of disordered eating patterns. While the first "Magic Mike" movie might have left audiences wondering what has to be done for twenties, Channing Tatum is working hard for the money in the franchise's third entry, "Magic Mike's Last Dance." In a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the actor opened up about the struggles of maintaining his workout and diet discipline (via Business Insider). Although clean eating and working out might be a big part of Tatum's job, he appreciates that not everyone can have the sole focus to stay in ultimate shape. "I don't know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it's my full-time job, and I can barely do it," he said.
Cosmopolitan

Channing Tatum nearly turned down Magic Mike 3 because 'you have to starve yourself'

By now you'll have probably heard the very exciting news that Channing Tatum and the gang will be returning to screens for a third instalment of the Magic Mike movie series. But, the movie almost never was, as Tatum recently revealed the gruelling lengths he has to put his body through to get into shape left him questioning whether he'd reprise his role.
shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively “trying” to get pregnant! Wow! Although we’re not really that surprised!
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Are Living Together Again & Working On Repairing Their Marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are calling off their divorce and their kids are ‘thrilled,’ a friend tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, have decided to give their marriage another chance. They first revealed their decision to split in Instagram post on Jan. 12, stating, “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.” Now, roughly six weeks after that shocking Instagram post — which has since been deleted — a friend of the Aquaman star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve had a change of heart – and they are already living together again!
TODAY.com

Gus is 1! See how Mandy Moore and husband celebrated their son’s birthday

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram of their son’s first birthday celebrations over the weekend. “1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake,” the “This Is Us” star wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #thisisgus.
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
Ok Magazine

Ant Anstead 'Getting Cold Feet' About Marrying Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, His 'Old Fears And Insecurities Are Coming Back'

Ant Anstead has cooled off on the idea of marriage, spills an insider, telling OK! that the shift has disappointed his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, to no end. The couple, who hooked up last June, “were talking about getting hitched all the way through the holidays, but now when the subject comes up, he squashes it,” dishes the insider.
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The ‘Brutal’ Way She And Ben Affleck Were Covered By The Press The First Time Around

For as long as there have been famous people, there have also been celebrity couples. There’s something about seeing A-listers romantically paired that tends to capture the attention of the public. JLO and Ben Affleck know this all too well, with Lopez recently opening up about the “brutal” way they were covered by the press during their first relationship.
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
E! News

Zoë Kravitz' Dress for The Batman Premiere Will Make You Say Holy Smokes

Watch: Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere. Zoë Kravitz served up serious style on red carpet for the London premiere of The Batman held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23. The 33-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the superhero film, made heads turn in a sultry black Saint Laurent gown featuring a scalloped neckline and sexy underboob cut-outs.
