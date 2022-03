Pep Guardiola has suggested Ilkay Gundogan as the likeliest member of his current Manchester City squad to go on and become a manager.The Spaniard has seen a number of players he has coached go on to become managers, including Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht and Thierry Henry, who used to be in charge of Monaco and the Montreal Impact.Perhaps the most prominent recent example is Xavi, with the former Barcelona midfielder succeeding Ronald Koeman at the helm of the Catalan club in November of last year.Guardiola made a swift step-up into top level management, taking the top job at Barcelona in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO