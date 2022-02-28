ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Associated Press Under Fire For Selling Insensitive NFT Of Migrants On A Boat

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a high-profile faux pas, the Associated Press faced backlash after it announced the launch of a non-fungible token depicting migrants crossing the Mediterranean in an overcrowded boat. The video, filmed by in-house photographer Felipe Dana, captured migrants, clad in life jackets, squeezed into a small white boat as...

inputmag.com

The AP thought selling an NFT of migrants in crisis would be just fine

It’s no secret, at this point, that the NFT marketplace is chock full of scams and generally offensive imagery. The vast majority of these unsavory NFT listings come from small collectives or individuals you’ve never heard of. They slide under the radar until someone catches them in the NFT throng and brings them to the public’s attention, usually on Twitter.
ARTnews

Outcry Follows the AP’s Decision to Sell NFT of Migrants at Sea

Click here to read the full article. Yesterday, the Associated Press tweeted that it would be releasing an NFT of a short video by photojournalist Felipe Dana featuring migrants crowded together on a raft in the Mediterranean Sea. Plans for the sale went viral, with many bashing the news agency for profiting from human misery. AP’s tweet was up for four hours before it was deleted. The sale of the NFT has also been halted. “This was a poor choice of imagery for an NFT. It has not and will not be put up for auction,” wrote a spokesperson for the AP...
TheDailyBeast

Associated Press Backpedals After Proudly Touting NFT of Desperate Migrants

The Associated Press on Thursday hurriedly attempted to scrape the egg off its face after promoting a forthcoming “NFT drop” of a raft of migrants adrift at sea. The outlet’s Twitter account deleted the tweet, which advertised a non-fungible video “of migrants drifting in an overcrowded boat in the Mediterranean,” after it sparked immediate backlash. “This is a grotesque way to earn a profit,” one user chided in the tweet’s replies. “Wait, hang on - are you actively monetizing imagery of human suffering?” another asked. Lauren Easton, director of AP media relations, said in a statement to The Daily Beast that it was a “poor choice of imagery for an NFT” and the auction has been canned. “AP’s NFT marketplace is a very early pilot program, and we are immediately reviewing our efforts,” she said. The AP launched its NFT project last month, announcing it would start selling its “award-winning contemporary and historic photojournalism” as digital tokens.
TheWrap

AP Calls Tweet Promoting NFT of Migrant Boat Video ‘A Poor Choice’

A Thursday morning tweet from the Associated Press promoting an NFT of a video of an overcrowded ship of migrants in the Mediterranean drew sharp criticism for its insensitivity. Twitter users called it “beyond the bounds of appropriate” and “pitiful and vile” and lobbed comments including, “monetizing human suffering is...
Tacoma News Tribune

‘Monetizing Imagery Of Human Suffering’: AP Scraps Plans For NFT Of Migrant Boat

Amid heavy criticism and an intensifying online backlash, the Associated Press quietly deleted a tweet asking people to bid on an NFT of migrant boat adrift at sea. In what the news agency initially described as a feature video of "migrants drifting in an overcrowded boat on the Mediterranean," dozens of people in red jackets are seen sitting in an inflatable boat moving through Libyan waters.
