Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may have been subtly referenced in Sword and Shield back in 2019. As shared in the Pokemon subreddit (via IGN), it looks like developer Game Freak may have made a subtle reference to its upcoming game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in previous game Pokemon Sword and Shield. In the post, we can see a photo of what looks like the Hotel Ionia from Sword & Shield where a roped-off room appears to have wallpaper that’s decorated with oranges and grapes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO