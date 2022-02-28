Eurostoxx futures -3.5% in early European trading

Domestic drilling for oil is not an option right now, according to U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The defiant statement comes as legislators and constituents from both sides of the aisle begin demanding energy reform. The Democrats want to stop receiving Russian oil, which would lead to a wild spike in domestic prices and would necessitate some sort of corrective action; while Republicans want to increase drilling in order to increase domestic supply. In other words, a refusal to adjust local output will come with political consequences, soon.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO