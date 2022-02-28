ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

CDC Still Suggests Mask Indoors

By Mable Cundiff
wvih.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed its guidance for wearing masks to thwart the pandemic, but it says infections and hospitalizations in most of Kentucky are so high that people in all but 18 of the state’s 120 counties should continue to wear masks in indoor public...

www.wvih.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CDC to LIFT indoor mask mandates across the US on Friday - but will Joe and Jill still wear theirs?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to loosen its mask mandates Friday as Covid cases plunge nationwide, according to reports. The federal agency plans to unveil a change in the metrics used to determine whether mask recommendations are necessary as it embraces a more 'holistic view' of the pandemic's impact on a community, the Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Indoor masking no longer necessary across most of the U.S, CDC says

Most Americans are safe going without a mask in indoor settings, including in schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The highly-anticipated change to the agency's mask guidance leans less heavily on Covid-19 cases as a key metric, instead giving more weight to hospitalizations and local hospital capacity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC says most Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors

Most Americans no longer need to wear face masks indoors after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Covid-19 guidelines amid falling infections and hospitalisations across the US.CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky announced the changes in a press conference on Friday afternoon, as the federal agency overhauled the metrics it uses to determine whether areas are at a high risk of the virus – and therefore whether restrictions should be in place in those areas.Under the new metrics, more than half of all US counties, where 70 per cent of all Americans live, are deemed to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Pendleton, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
Fox News

CDC loosens COVID-19 indoor mask guidance, including for schools

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) moved Friday to loosen federal mask-wearing guidance for counties deemed to be at "low" or "medium" risk – including in schools. Most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings and the agency announced a change to the metric it uses in recommending the face coverings – shifting from looking at COVID-19 cases counts to a more comprehensive view about a community's risk from the virus. Roughly 70% of Americans live in low- or medium-risk counties.
EDUCATION
Roll Call Online

CDC eases indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases drop

Most Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors because of COVID-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations announced Friday, signaling a shift into the next phase of the pandemic. The CDC is also recommending that masks be worn in schools only in parts of the country...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Coronavirus Infections#Covid 19 Hospital
Connecticut Post

FAQ: Does the CDC still recommend masks in Connecticut?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced new recommendations for indoor mask wearing. The CDC now recommends people living in areas with “high” levels of severe COVID illness and health care system strain, which accounts for only about 37 percent of counties nationwide, to wear masks indoors and in public, including schools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sand Hills Express

CDC revises guidelines on who should mask indoors

Close to 3 in 10 Americans should continue wearing masks in indoor public areas, including schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, but millions of others no longer need to, based on new guidance that incorporates federal COVID-19 data from hospitals. The agency’s new recommendations come as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KENS 5

CDC to drop most indoor mask recommendations Friday: AP sources

The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce...
U.S. POLITICS
Fatherly

Breaking: The CDC Just Changed Its Stance on Indoor Masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased federal mask guidelines on Friday, Feb. 25th. The most significant change in the mask guidance is the new metrics that will determine whether or not someone should wear a mask inside. Now, only 28 percent of people in the U.S. live...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles Bucks Nationwide CDC Reversal of Indoor Mask Guidance

Click here to read the full article. On Friday, the CDC announced new guidelines for masking in public spaces, relieving most shoppers of face-covering requirements. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalITMF Survey Finds 'Very Favorable' Outlook for Textile SectorFederal Agencies Say They Have a Plan to Fix the Supply ChainTJX CEO on 51% Q4 Net Sales Bump: 'We're the Price Leader'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

CDC expected to relax indoor masking guidelines Friday

In light of declining cases and hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to loosen indoor masking requirements on Friday. NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to break down the new guidance, which will focus on new metrics that place less emphasis on case counts and give more weight to hospitalizations.Feb. 25, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy