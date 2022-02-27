West Linn wrestling takes third at Class 6A state tournament

West Linn's Spinning and Rademacher, Clackamas' Wachsmuth all finish second.

The West Linn wrestling team didn't get everything it wanted at the Class 6A state tournament.

The Lions, competing at Sandy High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27, went 0 for 3 in their three state championship matches, but did attain their biggest goal — sending longtime coach Doug Samarron off with a trophy at the end of his final season.

West Linn finished the tournament in a third-place tie with Roseburg at 163 points, while Newberg took the team title with 418 points and Sprague finished second at 218 points.

"That was one thing we had to do for (Samarron's) last run," said West Linn junior Justin Rademacher, who finished second at 170 pounds. "I wanted to get that last match as a win, though. I'm going to get it next time."

"It's Doug's last year so we've got to send him out with the trophy," said West Linn sophomore Henry Dillingham, who finished fourth at 126 pounds. "I love him."

"We just wanted to do it for Doug, get a trophy for him," said West Linn sophomore Charlie Spinning, who took second at 138. "I think we're third … so I'm pretty happy with the team."







In Saturday's tournament finals, Spinning — third-seeded at 138 — notched an escape and a takedown in the first round to lead top-seeded Mountain View junior Drew Jones 3-2.

After a scoreless second round — with Spinning unable to escape from the down position — Spinning kept Jones in check until the final seconds of the third round. But there, Jones scored a reversal with 12 seconds left and added a nearfall to win 7-3.

Along the way to the championship, Spinning won a bye and three straight decisions to reach the finale.

"I started getting tired and tried to switch it up and got in a bad position," Spinning said. "But I believed in myself throughout the whole tournament and I got real far."

Then, in West Linn's other final at 170, the second-seeded Rademacher was dead even with top-seeded Sprague junior Riley Davis after the first round at 0-0, and still tied at 2-2 in the second round with Rademacher bookending a pair of escapes around a Davis takedown.

Davis pushed ahead 3-2 with an escape from the down position 28 seconds into the third round, and from there — with Rademacher pushing for the go-ahead score near the end of the match — Davis added a takedown with two seconds left to win 5-2.

"He's a hard kid to wrestle, you know. He's short and stocky," Rademacher said, adding "I don't think I had the best match, but it just hurts because I did a lot of things right these last few months and couldn't get the win."

Along the way to the championship, Rademacher posted three pins and a major decision to reach the finale.

In addition to Spinning and Rademacher's efforts, the Lions also saw success from: Dillingham, who went 4-2 to finish fourth at 126; senior Ethan Goff, who went 4-2 to finish fourth at 132; junior Logan Owens, who went 3-2 to finish fifth at 145; junior Ben Winjum, who went 4-2 to finish fourth at 182; and junior Earl Ingle, who went 4-2 to place fourth at 195.

"I feel pretty good about my performance overall," Dillingham said. "I just kind of slipped up at the end of the third-, fourth-place match. It happens."

For Clackamas, which placed 21st in the team race with 43 points, it was sophomore Jeremiah Wachsmuth who led the way by placing second at 106.

Along the way to the championship, the second-seeded Wachsmuth posted three wins and a major decision to reach the finale. There, facing top-seeded Roseburg sophomore Gage Singleton, Wachsmuth trailed just 6-5 at the end of a wild first period, and after a scoreless second frame, Singleton used an escape and a takedown in the third to win 9-5.

"I thought I wrestled pretty good, but I wish I could have won it," Wachsmuth said. "I've wrestled him a couple of times, (but) I wish I could have gotten up off the bottom in that third round and given myself the chance to shoot on him … or something."

