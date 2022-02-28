ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Russian Ruble Turns to Rubble

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian ruble was clobbered at the market open, with futures falling nearly -35% overnight. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 51.3 points (0.73%) and currently trades at 7,049.10. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has risen by 26.72 points (0.1%) and currently trades at 26,499.07. Hong Kong’s Hang...

