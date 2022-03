"Maybe each of us creates our idea of God in our image, using ourselves to understand God, and using God to understand ourselves," said 17-year-old Lee Buell of Skokie. She is one of 10 performers in Tellin' Tales Theatre presents: Hands Up! Faith which runs virtually on Vimeo March 18-27. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through the Tellin' Tales website www.tellintales.org.

SKOKIE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO