UK Stocks Factors to watch on Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) is seen opening lower on Monday, with futures down 1.22%.

* AB FOODS: Associated British Foods (ABF.L) forecast first-half sales and adjusted operating profit "strongly ahead" of the previous year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting an improved performance from its Primark fashion business. read more

* GSK: Britain's GSK (GSK.L) said it had halted enrolment and vaccination in three trials evaluating its vaccine candidate against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in pregnant women, days after pausing the studies following some safety snags. read more

* SENIOR: Senior Plc posted a smaller annual loss, after the British jet and auto parts supplier reined in costs and benefited from a civil aerospace recovery as planemakers ramped up production following an easing of pandemic-led restrictions. read more

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) has agreed to pay a small penalty for overstating its Mozambique coal reserves in 2012 in return for the Australian corporate watchdog dropping charges against its top two executives at the time, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) said. read more

* BP-ROSNEFT: BP said it had decided to exit its 19.75 % stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways said "significant technical issues" had resulted in a number of flight cancellations and disruption across its operation on Friday. read more

* AVAST: Cybersecurity firm Avast Plc (AVST.L) warned of cyber criminals seeking to take advantage of the chaos surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine to make quick money, terming it a threat. read more

* MONDI: British paper and packaging firm Mondi (MNDI.L) has temporarily shut its industrial bags plant that employs about 100 people in Lviv in the west of Ukraine due to Russia's invasion of the country, a spokesperson told Reuters via email.

* EVRAZ: Russian steelmaker Evraz plc (EVRE.L) said it had no plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange despite heightened geopolitical risks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

* UK's FTSE 100 rebounded on Friday as Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine were not as severe as investors had expected, but the blue-chip index recorded its second consecutive weekly decline. read more

