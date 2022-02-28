Big Ten athletes to tour Alabama civil rights sites in July

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Peanut Tuitele scored 16 points, Mya Hollingshed had 15 points and 12 rebounds and fifth-seeded Colorado beat No. 12 seed Washington 64-52 to open the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Colorado advances to play fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Arizona on Thursday after its first Pac-12 tournament win since it was held in Seattle in 2018. Tuitele grabbed an offensive rebound and got it to Frida Formann in the corner for a 3-pointer — her first points of the game — to extend Colorado’s lead to 57-51. Washington turned it over for a second straight possession and Colorado worked the shot clock down before Jaylyn Sherrod made a driving layup for an eight-point lead. Nancy Mulkey and Lauren Schwartz each scored 11 points for Washington.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Nearly 20 members of Congress began an annual pilgrimage through Alabama’s civil rights sites Friday without the person who inspired so many to attend in past years: the late Rep. John Lewis. From 1998 to 2020, Lewis led the events, organized by the Washington-based...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Thursday that bans transgender girls and women from playing on school-affiliated female sports teams. The legislation goes into effect immediately. "This is a victory for girls' sports in Iowa," Reynolds said Thursday in a statement. "No amount of talent, training or...
JoAnne Bland, who leads tours around Selma, was among the littlest protestors on Bloody Sunday. From Selma to Little Rock, meet the women who risked their lives to make America’s parchment paperwork mean something. For JoAnne Bland, every month is Black History Month. As a midcentury civil rights movement...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the Faith and Politics Institute hosted its annual Civil Rights Pilgrimage to Alabama ahead of the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma. Participants spoke at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute before arriving in Montgomery and Selma ahead of the march...
March 5 (UPI) -- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has already said he'll veto a surprise bill banning transgender girls from competing in school sports after the state legislature introduced, debated and passed it late Friday night, just hours before the 45-day session adjourned. The text of the bill expressly prohibits...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state of Alabama is rich in history. An important part of that history is the civil rights movement. The Civil Rights Trail is a collection of locations that changed Alabama and the world. The trail stretches through Alabama and 14 other states. It allows you...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have announced that schoolchildren will no longer be required to wear masks starting March 12. The governors of the three states announced the measure in a joint statement as part of new indoor mask policies that come as coronavirus case and hospitalization rates decline across the West Coast. The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at schools and most indoor places regardless of vaccination status. The milestone comes as much of the country relaxes public health orders, including school mask mandates, in an effort to restore normalcy and boost economic recovery.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four years after their first trip down south, Charlottesville community members are getting ready to head back for a learning tour. “We’re starting out this trip where we left off the last time,” said Jalane Schmidt, the director of The Memory Project. “We’re starting in Alabama this time and going further south, into Louisiana, into Mississippi, and then ending in in Tennessee.”
Indianapolis – The 2-seed Iowa women beat Northwestern on Friday 72-59 to advance to the Big Ten tournament semifinals. Monika Czinano led the Hawkeyes with 21 points. Caitlin Clark added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Iowa will face 6-seed Nebraska Saturday night.
